Crystal Palace line up bid to sign Jayden Oosterwolde, player wants move

Fenerbahce defender Jayden Oosterwolde is keen on joining Crystal Palace this summer amid his links with AS Roma.

According to a report by Turkish outlet Sabah, Jayden Oosterwolde is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the versatile 25-year-old Fenerbahce defender.

Per Sabah, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa Conference League winners are ready to submit a bid worth €20 million to sign the Dutchman. While Oosterwolde was initially pushing to stay at Fenerbahce, he now has his heart set on moving to Crystal Palace, with AS Roma set to be snubbed in the battle for his signature.

How has Jayden Oosterwolde fared in Turkiye?

Jayden Oosterwolde has landed on his feet since joining Fenerbahce from Parma in January 2023. Born in Zwolle, the 25-year-oldspent his formative years in his homeland and graduated from the youth division at FC Twente. However, he has risen in prominence during his spell in Turkiye in the last three years.

Oosterwolde has made over 100 appearances for Fenerbahce thus far while chipping in with three goals and one assist. Meanwhile, the versatile Dutch defender’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, particularly in the Premier League. Crystal Palace will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature in the coming weeks.

London calling?

Jayden Oosterwolde has been on Crystal Palace’s radar for a long time. The continued interest is understandable, as Marc Guehi joined Manchester City earlier this year. Additionally, Chelsea recently signed Maxence Lacroix, which has exacerbated the issue at the South London club.

Several candidates, including Odilon Kossounou, have thus emerged on Crystal Palace’s wishlist. However, Oosterwolde’s versatility and 100+ appearance record in a top-five league represents a proven alternative to more headline-grabbing targets. Reports a few days ago suggested that the Eagles had expressed their interest in him, and they are now ready to intensify their efforts to sign him by submitting a bid to Fenerbahce.

The Dutch defender’s desire to join Crystal Palace strengthens their case and gives them leverage ahead of negotiations with Fenerbahce over a possible summer deal. However, it remains unclear if a bid worth €20 million will prove sufficient to seal a summer deal.