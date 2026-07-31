Crystal Palace express interest in Jayden Oosterwolde

Crystal Palace are interested in acquiring the services of Fenerbahce defensive mainstay Jayden Oosterwolde.

Crystal Palace have expressed interest in Fenerbahce defender Jayden Oosterwolde, with an official approach expected in the coming days, according to Fener Ajans.

The Eagles have already informed the player’s representatives of their intention to pursue a deal. While no formal bid has yet been submitted to Fenerbahce, the Premier League club are expected to make their move soon as they look to strengthen their backline before the transfer window closes.

Palace’s interest in Oosterwolde makes perfect sense

Palace’s interest reflects the urgency of their defensive rebuild after losing Marc Guehi to Manchester City midway through last season and Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window. Oosterwolde’s versatility, comfortable as both centre-back and left-back, offers Pierre Sage tactical flexibility.

Whilst several clubs from Spain and France are monitoring the 25-year-old, the defender reportedly prefers a Premier League move, potentially giving Palace an edge in the race for his signature.

The Dutch defender has impressed at Fenerbahce. He featured in 47 matches across all competitions, accumulated more than 4,000 minutes of playing time and established himself as one of the Turkish club’s most reliable performers. He was a rock at the back for them and even used his aerial prowess to be a threat in the opponents’ penalty box.

The former Parma defender’s displays have significantly boosted his reputation and attracted attention from clubs across Europe. For Crystal Palace, signing Oosterwolde would help address an obvious weakness while adding proven quality to the squad. His experience, versatility and consistency make him an attractive option as the club aims to remain competitive following a summer of upheaval.

Fenerbahce will likely resist any sale of one of their most reliable defenders, but Palace are prepared to make their case. With the player’s camp already aware of the Premier League club’s interest and an official offer expected shortly, it will be interesting to see how the Eagles reshape a backline depleted by the departures of Guehi and Lacroix.