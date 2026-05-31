Everton want Jayden Oosterwolde

Everton are interested in signing Jayden Oosterwolde from Fennebahçe during the summer transfer window, according to FussballDaten.

The 25-year-old Dutch defender has done well for the Turkish club, and he could prove to be a useful addition to Everton’s defensive unit.

They finished in midtable this season and will be looking to push for a place in the top half next year. They need to improve defensively in order for that to happen. Everton have conceded 50 goals in the Premier League this season. It will be interesting to see if they can sign a quality defender who will help them improve.

The 25-year-old can play as a left-back as well as a central defender. His versatility will be a bonus for them, and if they manage to get that deal done. The player is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to move to the Premier League and take on a new challenge. Regular football in England could help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

Oosterwolde was linked with Crystal Palace earlier this year, but the move collapsed eventually.

Everton need defensive additions

Everton will be hoping to build on this season’s improvements, and they need to plug the weaknesses as well. If they can add more quality to the attacking unit and sign a quality defender, it could help them push for a place in the top half next year. They have struggled to score goals consistently, and a reliable striker could make a big difference in the final third.

Convincing the 25-year-old defender might not be too difficult for the English club. It remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with Fenerbahce. They will not want to lose an important player in the summer, and Everton will have to make a lucrative offer to convince them.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Everton have quality players at their disposal, and they have an ambitious project. The 25-year-old will be drawn to the idea of joining them and will hope to sort out his future quickly so he can focus on his football.