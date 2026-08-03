Everton offer €35 million to sign Baris Alper Yilmaz

Everton will look to sign 26-year-old Turkish international Baris Alper Yilmaz from Galatasaray this summer after submitting a bid to the Super Lig club.

According to a report by Turkish outlet Haber Turk, Baris Alper Yilmaz is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Galatasaray winger.

Per Haber Turk, the Turkish Super Lig champions have received a bid worth €35 million from Everton. However, with Galatasaray demanding €50 million to part ways with the Turk in the coming weeks, a deal is no closer to materialising.

How has Baris Alper Yilmaz fared at Galatasaray so far?

Baris Alper Yilmaz has made significant progress since joining Galatasaray from Ankara Keciorengucu in July 2021. The 26-year-old has become a regular in the final third for his club and country in the last half a decade, and his output has improved since the 2024/25 season.

The Turkish international was top-notch in the 2025/26 season, amassing 12 goals and 16 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions. While Yilmaz did not reproduce those heroics in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, including Everton.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Baris Alper Yilmaz has been on Everton’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest is understandable, as David Moyes is concerned about Iliman Ndiaye’s long-term future. The Senegalese international is a target for several bigwigs, though a move to the Saudi Pro League may be on the cards amid his links with Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, Jack Grealish has yet to return to Everton after the end of his loan spell, though the Toffees are reportedly accelerating talks for a fresh deal. So, the Merseyside club must sign a productive wide attacker, with Yilmaz emerging as a viable target.

However, with Everton’s bid worth €35 million falling short of Galatasaray’s asking price of €50 million, protracted talks over a deal for Yilmaz are likely. The player’s stance also remains unknown, and it is crucial, considering he will have to sacrifice European football to join the Premier League club.