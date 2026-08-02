Chelsea rival Tottenham, Newcastle United in Giorgio Scalvini chase

Chelsea are set to battle Tottenham and Newcastle United in their pursuit of Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini.

Giorgio Scalvini has emerged as a top target for Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, with the three Premier League clubs stepping up their interest as the summer transfer window enters its final weeks.

According to a report from The Sun, all three clubs have already made direct contact with the Italian international’s representatives to gather information about a possible transfer. Meanwhile, Scalvini is believed to be open to a move to England.

However, Atalanta have held firm on their asking price. The Serie A outfit have informed interested clubs that they will not entertain offers below the £42 million mark. Despite that stance, Newcastle are understood to be ready to test the Italian club’s resolve by preparing an opening offer worth around £34 million.

The Magpies view Scalvini as an ideal long-term investment. With Fabian Schar and Dan Burn both now 34 years old and entering the final year of their respective contracts, the Tyneside club are actively searching for a younger centre-back capable of leading their defence for years to come.

Scalvini’s combination of composure on the ball, physical presence, and experience at the highest level has made him one of the club’s priority targets. Newcastle have already discussed the financial aspects of a potential deal with the player’s camp, while the club’s sporting director has also been fully briefed on the situation.

Can Chelsea make a move for Scalvini?

Chelsea are also keeping a close eye on developments. The Blues will pursue Scalvini only if multiple defenders depart before the deadline. They recently contacted Scalvini’s representatives to confirm Atalanta’s asking price.

The West London outfit currently possess as many as nine recognised centre-back options. As a result, multiple departures are a must if they want to leapfrog their rivals in the race. The Italian remains highly regarded by the recruitment team, who believe he possesses the qualities needed to thrive under Xabi Alonso.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are continuing to assess whether Scalvini fits their defensive plans. Having already strengthened their backline with the arrivals of Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi, Spurs are not under immediate pressure to sign another central defender. However, the situation could change quickly if Cristian Romero departs in the coming weeks, potentially opening the door for another major defensive signing.

Also Read: Five centre-backs Chelsea should offload this summer

Scalvini enjoyed another impressive campaign with Atalanta last season, making 30 appearances across all competitions while continuing to establish himself as one of Serie A’s brightest defensive talents after returning from a long-term injury. His calmness in possession and imposing physical attributes have attracted widespread admiration. Competition for his signature is likely to intensify as the transfer window progresses.