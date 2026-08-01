West Ham United weighing up Morgan Whittaker move

West Ham United will look to sign 25-year-old English winger Morgan Whittaker from fellow EFL Championship club Middlesbrough this summer.

According to a report by talkSPORT, Morgan Whittaker will be the subject of intense battle for his signature midway through the ongoing transfer window. West Ham United, eager to sign a winger ahead of the 2026/27 season begins, are pushing to seal a deal before their EFL Championship campaign kicks off on August 16.

However, a summer deal will not be straightforward, as per talkSPORT, Middlesbrough are “keen to retain Whittaker’s services” beyond the summer transfer window. However, the report suggests they may struggle to convince the Englishman to extend his stay at the Riverside Stadium.

Morgan Whittaker and his career so far

Morgan Whittaker has been among the most promising prospects in the lower divisions of English football throughout his professional career thus far. Born in Derby, the 25-year-old spent his formative years in his hometown and graduated from the youth division at Derby County. Since then, he has represented Swansea City, Lincoln City, Plymouth Argyle, and Middlesbrough.

The English winger’s spell with Middlesbrough has been promising, and he has made over 50 appearances thus far while chipping in with 14 goals and eight assists. Meanwhile, Whittaker’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, including West Ham United.

London calling?

Morgan Whittaker has been on West Ham United’s wishlist for a long time. The interest sharpens now because West Ham need a long-term replacement for Crysencio Summerville, who joined Al-Hilal in a big-money transfer this summer. Whittaker’s profile, a 25-year-old left-winger with solid output in the Championship, fits the profile of an attacking midfielder capable of driving West Ham’s push for promotion.

Several other wide attackers, including Simon Adingra, have emerged on West Ham’s wishlist. However, Whittaker’s consistent output and lower asking price (relative to established Premier League alternatives) make him an attractive alternative, provided Middlesbrough can be persuaded to sell before August 16.

Middlesbrough, however, are intent on keeping Whittaker at the Riverside Stadium to bolster their promotion push for the 2026/27 season. Negotiations between the two clubs are expected to intensify in the coming weeks as the August 16 deadline approaches.