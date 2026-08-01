Vinicius Junior wants Real Madrid stay amid Arsenal links

Real Madrid remain confident of keeping Vinicius Junior despite growing speculation surrounding his future.

The Brazilian winger has attracted serious interest from Arsenal this summer, but the Spanish giants are working behind the scenes to secure one of the world’s best attackers on a new long-term contract.

While the Gunners continue to monitor the situation closely, all indications suggest the player’s priority remains extending his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. According to Football Insider, the 26-year-old ideally wants to remain at Real Madrid and is prepared to reject Arsenal’s interest as negotiations over a new contract continue.

Real Madrid working on a new contract

Contract discussions between Real Madrid and Vinicius remain ongoing, with both parties optimistic that an agreement can be reached before the summer transfer window closes. The Brazil international has established himself as one of the cornerstones of Los Blancos’ project and remains a central figure under the returning Jose Mourinho as the club looks to reclaim domestic supremacy and challenge for every major trophy.

Real Madrid are determined to avoid any uncertainty surrounding one of their biggest stars and are expected to intensify negotiations once Vinicius returns for pre-season. Although no agreement has yet been finalised, sources indicate there is a shared desire to continue the partnership well beyond his current deal.

Arsenal remain interested but face an uphill battle

Arsenal have spent several weeks exploring whether a deal could be possible should contract talks unexpectedly collapse. The North London club have held preliminary discussions through intermediaries and remain ready to move if an opportunity presents itself.

However, Real Madrid have made their stance clear and even if Vinicius does not immediately sign a new contract, Los Blancos are expected to demand a fee of around £140 million before considering any sale.

The financial package would become even more significant once wages are factored in, with the Brazilian expected to seek a salary of approximately £470,000 per week as part of his new agreement. While Arsenal’s hierarchy are reportedly prepared to offer a lucrative contract, the player’s preference to remain in Madrid currently represents the biggest obstacle to any potential move.

From Real Madrid’s perspective, there is little reason for concern at this stage. Arsenal’s admiration is understandable given Vinicius Junior’s world-class ability, but interest alone does not change the player’s intentions.

Everything points towards the Brazilian wanting to remain at the Bernabéu, where he continues to be a central figure in Jose Mourinho’s plans as Real Madrid seek to end Barcelona’s domestic dominance and compete for every major honour. Unless contract negotiations unexpectedly break down, this appears to be a story driven more by Arsenal’s ambition than by any genuine desire from Vinicius to leave Madrid.