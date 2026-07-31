Arsenal, Tottenham closely monitoring Hugo Camberos

Scouts from Arsenal and Tottenham have reportedly watched Chivas winger Hugo Camberos in action during the CONCACAF U-20 Championship.

The best Premier League sides have accomplished scouting networks, so it can sometimes be difficult to track which players they are monitoring. In the case of Arsenal and Tottenham, as TUDN reports, their observers were present to watch Mexican talent and Chivas winger Hugo Camberos in action at the CONCACAF U-20 Championship, fuelling transfer speculation.

Few Arsenal or Tottenham fans may know much about Mexican talent Hugo Camberos, but their scouts do. Observers from both North London clubs were reportedly present to watch the Chivas winger in action. The 19-year-old Mexican prodigy is representing his country at the CONCACAF U-20 Championship, and those present to watch him would have drafted glowing reports, according to the source.

Mexico took on Guatemala at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium in what is described in the report as the pre-World Cup Under-20 tournament. There is a place at the next Olympics for the winners, and Mexico are certainly one of the stronger teams.

Camberos played a pivotal role in the game against Guatemala, scoring a goal in Mexico’s 4-0 win. His overall display and presence on the pitch have seemingly attracted the scouts watching him. There is no indication that Arsenal or Tottenham are considering an imminent move, but they might act on their interest if they feel he could suit one of their teams in the immediate future.

Arsenal and Tottenham strengthening youth ranks

Someone like the 19-year-old Mexican prodigy may not be viewed as an ideal fit for the first-team plans of either Tottenham or Arsenal. However, he could be placed close to the senior setup, meaning that if one of the North London sides brings him to their respective club, Camberos could play a part in their U-21 team.

As for strengthening youth sides, both Arsenal and Tottenham remain among the most active teams in the Premier League. The Gunners missed out on talents such as Jeremy Monga, while Tottenham have lost a few players this summer alone, including promising defender Elijah Upson, who incidentally chose to join Arsenal.

The Gunners have recently signed Axel Donczew from Cardiff City, while Tottenham are planning a few moves of their own at academy or youth-team level. Overall, in Camberos’s case, there is a distinct possibility that at least one of these two clubs could act on their observations of the 19-year-old Mexican prodigy’s performance. If both do, it could lead to a transfer battle of sorts.