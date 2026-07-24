Axel Donczew set to join Arsenal

Axel Donczew is closing in on a move to join Arsenal from Cardiff City, as they continue to offset some recent disappointments at youth level.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are set to sign Axel Donczew in the coming days, with an official announcement seemingly imminent. The young attacker became Cardiff City’s youngest-ever player, and it appears that the Gunners are prioritising players with a high ceiling for the future, with the teenager certainly one to watch.

Axel Donczew was aged 15 years and 234 days when he made his senior debut for Cardiff City in the EFL Trophy clash against Newport County last October. He has barely played since; his development and youth promise have secured him a move to the Premier League’s defending champions.

Arsenal had been interested in Donczew for some time, and it appears they have got a deal for the 16-year-old attacking sensation over the line. The finer details of the transfer remain unclear, although there would be a compensation package for Cardiff City as part of the agreement. The teenager is now expected to formalise his move to north London.

Arsenal keen on strengthening youth sides

The Gunners have undergone changes at academy level behind the scenes this summer, following the departure of Per Mertesacker, and have since appointed Pascal De Maesschalck as their new academy director. However, their work in the youth-specific transfer window has been mixed.

They lost out to Manchester City in the race for Jeremy Monga, a left winger they had long pursued, and saw Mishel Nduka depart to Manchester City after refusing a new deal. They have since chased Elijah Upson, who left Tottenham after refusing a new deal, and now, the pursuit of Donczew signals continued investment in left-sided attacking talent.

Arsenal’s summer business

On the senior front, Arsenal have sold Leandro Trossard to Besiktaş and signed Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge. A marquee left winger is high on their agenda after losing out on Morgan Rogers, who has chosen to join Chelsea.

A central midfielder remains a priority with links to Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes. The Gunners now turn their attention to Champions League contention through squad depth in central midfield and left-wing options, with Donczew’s signing signalling their commitment to blending youth talent with experienced reinforcement.