Arsenal eyeing summer move for Axel Donczew

Arsenal are eyeing a move for highly rated Cardiff City teenager Axel Donczew, who became the youngest player in the Welsh club’s history.

Arsenal are focused on strengthening the first team, although they are not losing sight of matters at youth level. According to Sky Sports, the Gunners are eager to sign Axel Donczew, the highly-rated Cardiff City teenager who became the youngest player in the Bluebirds’ history.

Donczew made his first-team debut in the 1-0 EFL Trophy loss to Newport County in October 2025, becoming the youngest player in Cardiff City’s history. He also featured against AFC Wimbledon, demonstrating his early promise. The 16-year-old remains an academy-level prospect for Arsenal despite his senior experience at club level.

Arsenal keen on Donczew

Arsenal have had plans running in the background to strengthen their academy ranks and youth teams with some of the best talents from elsewhere. While they continue to produce talented players from within the Hale End Academy, they are also one of the most active clubs in the market for recruiting players from other academies.

They had wanted to sign Jeremy Monga from Leicester City, but were ultimately beaten by Manchester City for the teenager’s signature. In their interest in Donczew, he appears to be a possible alternative to Monga, although the Leicester City star was seen as closer to first-team action, as he is initially expected to join the academy setup.

The details of the transfer are unclear at this point, but there may be some level of compensation involved, as is the case with many academy-level targets. At the moment, there is no reported competition for the 16-year-old, which may allow the Gunners a clear path towards this particular signing.

Arsenal are strengthening their youth ranks

Apart from the possible deal for Donczew, the Gunners are extremely active in pursuit of other names. For instance, they have been chasing signed Elijah Upson from Tottenham, as several reports have stated that the promising defensive talent has already signed for Arsenal.

They had also wanted other names like Monga, but have missed out, while a few more may emerge in the coming period. No rival interest in Donczew has yet emerged, leaving Arsenal a clear path to the signing as they build a youth system under new academy director Pascal De Maesschalck.