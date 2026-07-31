Alfie Dorrington rejects move to Pogon Szczecin despite club-to-club agreement, likely to join English club

Tottenham prospect Alfie Dorrington has reportedly rejected a move to Polish side Pogon Szczecin despite a club-to-club agreement.

Alfie Dorrington has reportedly rejected a move to Polish side Pogon Szczecin despite a club-to-club agreement, according to Football Insider. The Tottenham prospect is set to pursue a fresh opportunity this summer, with sources indicating a preference for an English move rather than Polish football.

Tottenham have been making waves in the transfer window with some excellent signings to shore up their first-team squad. They recruited heavily to strengthen their backline while also bringing in the midfield pair Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali. They are currently focused on bringing in attackers, and are also eager to find solutions for some of their unwanted stars, including defensive prospect Alfie Dorrington

Tottenham had reportedly secured an agreement with Pogon Szczecin for Dorrington, something even Ben Jacobs (via X) had confirmed. However, the player has now rejected the move, again confirmed by Ben Jacobs, as he will explore other opportunities in the market. Going by the report, the move seemed likely to be a permanent transfer, but now Spurs may have to explore other avenues.

Loan experience and next steps

Dorrington has had a few loan spells away from the club. Between January 2025 and 2026, he spent time with Scottish side Aberdeen, where the defender gained experience playing in the Premiership as well as the UEFA Europa Conference League.

He then moved to League Two side Salford on loan, but struggled for game time, playing only 12 times across all competitions, including 10 league matches. The youngster could attract interest from League Two or Championship sides, depending on suitors and his preference.

Who else could leave on loan?

Dorrington has three years left on his deal, and while Spurs were keen to find a permanent suitor, they may end up loaning him out again. Fellow academy star Mikey Moore could also leave on loan this summer, as Tottenham reportedly turned down an approach from Ipswich Town.

The reason for their rejection was the desire to find a club in the top half of the Premier League table, as they did not want Moore to play for a team expected to fight relegation. Clubs like Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven were reportedly keen, and they could emerge as a good enough option should Tottenham feel the same way, although their absolute preference is for a Premier League side that is not near the bottom three.