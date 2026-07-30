Newcastle United eyeing Victor Froholdt as Bruno Guimaraes replacement

Newcastle United will look to sign 20-year-old Danish international Victor Froholdt from 2025/26 Primeira Liga winners FC Porto this summer.

According to a report by Correio da Manha, Victor Froholdt is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 20-year-old FC Porto sensation.

Per Correio da Manha, Newcastle will pursue Froholdt to replace Bruno Guimaraes amid his links with Arsenal. The report has also revealed FC Porto’s stance on a possible sale, with the Portuguese giants adamant that the Dane will only leave for a fee close to his release clause of €85 million.

Victor Froholdt and his promising career so far

Victor Froholdt is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Copenhagen, the youngster spent most of his formative years in Denmark and graduated from the youth division at FC Copenhagen before joining FC Porto last summer. The 20-year-old took no time to become a pivotal figure for the Portuguese club, and he has been a regular in the middle of the park.

The Danish international has amassed nearly 4,000 minutes of game time in 51 outings for FC Porto thus far while chipping in with eight goals and seven assists, and his exploits have helped him break into his national side. Meanwhile, Froholdt’s progress has provoked interest from several well-known clubs, with Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Newcastle United’s interest in Victor Froholdt makes sense. The Magpies were already combing the market for a versatile midfielder after selling Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur in a big-money deal, and the issues have exacerbated amid Bruno Guimaraes’s relentless links with Arsenal.

Additionally, widespread reports have suggested that Joe Willock and Joelinton face an uncertain future at St. James’ Park. So, Newcastle must sign multiple midfielders as part of a broader rebuild. Froholdt has thus emerged as a viable target, as his output will directly replace Guimaraes’s returns from last season (9 goals and 8 assists in 41 games).

The Dane is also evolving his game by adding defensive-minded attributes to his style of play. That appeals to Eddie Howe and makes him a viable target for Newcastle United. However, FC Porto’s hefty asking price of nearly €85 million may complicate Newcastle’s pursuit, as per Correio da Manha, the valuation has “cooled interest from other clubs” in recent weeks.