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Fulham sounded out for Matias Soule move this summer

by Keshav Awasty
July 30, 2026 8:40 am
Reading Time: 3 mins read
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Martin Guastadisegno, Matias Soule’s agent, has intensified the efforts to secure a move away from Serie A club AS Roma this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tuttosport, Fulham and Sunderland are interested in Matias Soule. The two Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their offensive units by signing a new wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old AS Roma winger.

However, per Tuttosport, while Fulham and Sunderland have registered their interest in Soule, they have yet to follow up on that by submitting a bid. So, Martin Guastadisegno, the player’s agent has “intensified contacts” to discuss a possible move to the Premier League, with AS Roma demanding around €35 ​​million to part ways with him.

How has Matias Soule fared at AS Roma?

Matias Soule has established himself as one of the most promising young prospects in Serie A since joining AS Roma from Juventus in July 2024. The 23-year-old graduated from the youth division at the Turin-based club but could not become a regular for their senior squad. However, the move to AS Roma has turned things around for him.

The Argentine international was top-notch in the 2025/26 season, scoring seven goals and eight assists in 42 appearances across all competitions while playing his part in AS Roma’s top-four finish in Serie A. Meanwhile, Soule’s progress at the Italian club has stimulated interest from several well-known clubs, and a move to the Premier League may be on the cards.

Where will Soule ply his trade next season?

Matias Soule has been on Fulham’s wishlist for over a year. The continued interest makes sense, as the Cottagers are combing the market for a wide attacker after parting ways with Harry Wilson as a free agent.

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