Fulham increasingly optimistic of signing Franco Mastantuono, face one major obstacle

Fulham are confident about securing the services of Real Madrid attacking sensation Franco Mastantuono.

Fulham are pushing hard to land Franco Mastantuono on loan from Real Madrid this summer, but the Spanish club’s refusal to include a buy option remains a significant hurdle. According to TEAMtalk, Real Madrid are prepared to sanction a temporary departure for the 18-year-old as they continue prioritising his long-term development.

However, Los Blancos will only sanction a straightforward loan and have no intention of including either a buy option or an obligation. The Cottagers’ new head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who worked with Mastantuono at Real Madrid, is driving the pursuit, a connection that may prove vital in reassuring the Spanish club of the player’s development pathway in west London.

Mastantuono joined Real Madrid from River Plate in August 2025 as one of South America’s brightest young talents and can operate both as a winger and attacking midfielder.

While he featured regularly during the opening months of his debut campaign, first-team opportunities became increasingly limited as the season progressed. He finished with 35 appearances across all competitions, accumulating 1,484 minutes and contributing four goals.

With Jose Mourinho now in charge, Real Madrid believe a loan spell is the ideal next step in his development. The Portuguese manager has reportedly approved the plan, with the club hoping Mastantuono can gain consistent senior football before returning to compete for a regular place at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Why are Fulham after Franco Mastantuono?

Fulham have emerged as the leading contender, largely because of Arbeloa, who knows Mastantuono well from his Real Madrid days. The West London club explored a loan with a buy option, but the Spanish giants refuse to entertain a permanent clause. Despite that setback, the Cottagers remain optimistic about their chances.

Fulham lack depth in the final third and believe a player with Mastantuono’s ability could provide attacking depth they currently lack. He would rival Oscar Bobb for a place in the starting XI on the right flank, but the teenager could also start ahead of Emile Smith Rowe and Josh King in the number ten role.

The key hurdle is convincing Real Madrid that Mastantuono would receive regular first-team football in West London rather than spending significant time on the bench. The Spanish club want assurances that any loan move will genuinely aid his development.

River Plate have also expressed an interest in bringing the attacking midfielder back on loan, but the La Liga outfit would prefer him to continue developing in Europe against stronger opposition. Ultimately, Mastantuono’s future will be decided jointly by the player, his representatives, Mourinho and the Real Madrid hierarchy.