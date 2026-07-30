Chelsea and Manchester City are exploring the idea of signing Robbie Ure, with Arsenal also interested in the prolific Scottish striker playing in Sweden.

According to Caught Offside, Scottish striker Robbie Ure is attracting considerable interest from Premier League giants ahead of the summer. With the striker in prolific form for Swedish side IK Sirius, Manchester City and Chelsea are the clubs exploring a move, while Arsenal maintain admiration for the forward.

Strikers will come at a premium this window, especially if top teams want players from the leading European leagues. The prices of players have hit the roof, and that has forced some clubs to look beyond the traditional big leagues.

In the case of Manchester City and Chelsea, they have collectively set their sights on a Scottish striker playing for Swedish club IK Sirius. The player in question is Robbie Ure, who has had a prolific spell with the Swedish side, with Arsenal xalso keeping tabs.

The young Scottish forward has been in sensational scoring form for Swedish club IK Sirius, netting 15 goals in his last 14 appearances for the Allsvenskan side and 31 goals in 49 matches overall since joining from Anderlecht.

Premier League interest in Robbie Ure

Ure represents the type of striker who could be developed, and in Chelsea’s case, they could continue signing young players with a high ceiling. The 22-year-old striker has not been tested in a major league despite being developed at Rangers, although that would still interest the Blues.

Manchester City are also looking for a new striker to deputise for Erling Haaland, with the club set to hold talks with Omar Marmoush over his future. Should the Egyptian international leave the club, they could look at the 22-year-old striker as a potential option to replace him.

In Chelsea’s case, they might look to integrate him into their system, meaning a possible loan to Strasbourg or somewhere else is within the realm of possibility. Given that the Blues have so many options in the centre-forward role, especially after the agreement for Danny Welbeck, it is difficult to see them integrating Ure into the mix.

While Chelsea and Manchester City are ready to step up their interest, there is also admiration from Arsenal. The Gunners had been linked with Eli Junior Kroupi, as Mikel Arteta is eager for a young striker to join the ranks, especially with Gabriel Jesus’s future in doubt. At the moment, they could be behind their Premier League rivals in the race for the 22-year-old striker, Ure.