Arsenal front-runners to sign Eli Junior Kroupi amid PSG, Tottenham battle

Arsenal are ahead of PSG and Tottenham in the race for the signature of Bournemouth attacking sensation Eli Junior Kroupi.

Arsenal have reportedly moved into pole position to sign Eli Junior Kroupi, leaving Tottenham behind in the battle for the highly-rated Bournemouth forward.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are viewed as stronger candidates than Tottenham, largely because of Bournemouth’s hefty asking price. The Cherries are believed to value Kroupi at around £100 million, a figure that has complicated Spurs’ hopes of landing one of the Premier League’s brightest young attackers.

Kroupi enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the 2025/26 season, scoring 13 goals in 33 Premier League appearances and playing a pivotal role in helping Bournemouth secure a historic Europa League qualification. His performances have elevated his reputation considerably, attracting interest from several elite clubs across Europe.

European giants battle for Kroupi’s signature

Mikel Arteta seeks attacking cover and competition for Viktor Gyokeres. Kroupi’s ability to operate across the front line would give Arsenal greater depth as they prepare to challenge on multiple fronts next season.

Paris Saint-Germain also remain firmly in contention. The Ligue 1 champions are assessing attacking reinforcements amid uncertainty surrounding Bradley Barcola‘s future, and Goncalo Ramos’ departure to AC Milan frees another attacking berth.

Tottenham have been tracking Kroupi for some time but now appear to be losing ground. New head coach Roberto De Zerbi is eager to strengthen his attacking department after Spurs struggled for consistency in front of goal last season.

Kroupi would directly address two pressing concerns at Tottenham: uncertainty around Richarlison’s future and Dominic Solanke’s recurring injury problems. The Bournemouth forward would provide quality support and cover in the final third while also fitting De Zerbi’s preference for fluid, versatile forwards.

However, Bournemouth’s valuation could ultimately prove decisive. Tottenham may find it difficult to match a nine-figure asking price, after having spent a fortune this summer on bolstering their defence and midfield.

That situation has handed Arsenal an opportunity to strengthen their position in the race. Although no deal is close at this stage, the Gunners are currently regarded as the favourites, with PSG also firmly in the mix.