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Arsenal front-runners to sign Eli Junior Kroupi amid PSG, Tottenham battle

by Badal Pareek
July 14, 2026 12:31 am
Reading Time: 3 mins read
Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth, Premier League Eli Junior Kroupi Of AFC Bournemouth during the Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth Premier League match at the City Ground, West Bridgford, England on 23 May 2026 Credit: Lee Keuneke/Every Second Media Editorial use only. All images are copyright Every Second Media Limited. No images may be reproduced without prior permission. All rights reserved. Premier League and Football League images are subject to licensing agreements with Football DataCo Limited. see https://www.football-dataco.com Copyright: xIMAGO/EveryxSecondxMediax ESM-2007-0183 LeexKeunekex/xEveryxSecondxMediax

Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth, Premier League Eli Junior Kroupi Of AFC Bournemouth during the Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth Premier League match at the City Ground, West Bridgford, England on 23 May 2026 Credit: Lee Keuneke/Every Second Media Editorial use only. All images are copyright Every Second Media Limited. No images may be reproduced without prior permission. All rights reserved. Premier League and Football League images are subject to licensing agreements with Football DataCo Limited. see https://www.football-dataco.com Copyright: xIMAGO/EveryxSecondxMediax ESM-2007-0183 LeexKeunekex/xEveryxSecondxMediax

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Arsenal are ahead of PSG and Tottenham in the race for the signature of Bournemouth attacking sensation Eli Junior Kroupi.

Arsenal have reportedly moved into pole position to sign Eli Junior Kroupi, leaving Tottenham behind in the battle for the highly-rated Bournemouth forward.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are viewed as stronger candidates than Tottenham, largely because of Bournemouth’s hefty asking price. The Cherries are believed to value Kroupi at around £100 million, a figure that has complicated Spurs’ hopes of landing one of the Premier League’s brightest young attackers.

Kroupi enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the 2025/26 season, scoring 13 goals in 33 Premier League appearances and playing a pivotal role in helping Bournemouth secure a historic Europa League qualification. His performances have elevated his reputation considerably, attracting interest from several elite clubs across Europe.

European giants battle for Kroupi’s signature

Mikel Arteta seeks attacking cover and competition for Viktor Gyokeres. Kroupi’s ability to operate across the front line would give Arsenal greater depth as they prepare to challenge on multiple fronts next season.

Paris Saint-Germain also remain firmly in contention. The Ligue 1 champions are assessing attacking reinforcements amid uncertainty surrounding Bradley Barcola‘s future, and Goncalo Ramos’ departure to AC Milan frees another attacking berth.

Tottenham have been tracking Kroupi for some time but now appear to be losing ground. New head coach Roberto De Zerbi is eager to strengthen his attacking department after Spurs struggled for consistency in front of goal last season.

Kroupi would directly address two pressing concerns at Tottenham: uncertainty around Richarlison’s future and Dominic Solanke’s recurring injury problems. The Bournemouth forward would provide quality support and cover in the final third while also fitting De Zerbi’s preference for fluid, versatile forwards.

However, Bournemouth’s valuation could ultimately prove decisive. Tottenham may find it difficult to match a nine-figure asking price, after having spent a fortune this summer on bolstering their defence and midfield.

That situation has handed Arsenal an opportunity to strengthen their position in the race. Although no deal is close at this stage, the Gunners are currently regarded as the favourites, with PSG also firmly in the mix.

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