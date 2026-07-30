Cesar Palacios closing in on joining Fulham

Real Madrid playmaker Cesar Palacios is inching closer to joining Real Madrid, with talks between the two clubs progressing well.

According to a report by Mario Cortegana and Guillermo Rai on The Athletic, Cesar Palacios remains the subject of interest from Fulham. The Cottagers are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile playmaker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 21-year-old Real Madrid attacker.

Per Mario Cortegana and Guillermo Rai, talks between Fulham and Real Madrid are advancing, with the two clubs close to striking an agreement for a summer deal. The report has suggested that the discussions are “focused on a regular deal for both Garcia and Palacios, rather than for 50 per cent of the rights to the player, a formula Madrid are accustomed to” while selling prospects in recent years.

Who is Cesar Palacios?

Cesar Palacios is the latest promising prospect to emerge from Real Madrid’s fabled La Fabrica setup and break into the senior squad. Born in Soria, the 21-year-old began his youth career with Numancia, spending a decade with the club before joining Los Blancos in July 2020. Since then, the youngster has risen through the ranks at Real Madrid, establishing himself as a regular for the reserve side.

The Spanish playmaker has made 77 appearances for Real Madrid Castilla thus far, and he was impressive in the 2025/26 season, amassing 16 goals and five assists in 37 outings for the reserve side. Palacios also made his senior bow for Real Madrid, and he appeared in seven games for Los Blancos, with Alvaro Arbeloa handing him his debut. However, regular game time with the first-team squad is unlikely in the upcoming campaign, and a summer exit will benefit him.

What next?

A move to the Premier League appears to be on the cards, with Alvaro Arbeloa ready to reunite with several Real Madrid prospects he coached during his stint with the club. Recent reports have also linked the West London club with Manuel Angel, and other prodigies may also find their way to Craven Cottage in the coming weeks.

As for the interest in Palacios, the Cottagers desperately need to address the attacking issues in the squad, having seen Harry Wilson depart from Craven Cottage as a free agent. Several candidates, including Martial Godo, have thus emerged on the Premier League club’s wishlist.

However, a versatile playmaker like Palacios is also an appealing target, as his ability to reprise multiple roles provides tactical flexibility to the manager. With talks for a summer deal advancing, the Spanish playmaker should arrive at Craven Cottage in the coming weeks.