Tottenham eyeing Jadon Sancho as Savinho alternative

Tottenham Hotspur are entering a crucial stage of their summer recruitment plans as they look to strengthen their attacking options before the Premier League season begins.

While the club have spent months pursuing one of their primary transfer targets, they are unwilling to let lengthy negotiations derail the rest of their business. With the transfer window entering its decisive phase, Spurs have now made it clear they are prepared to move on if progress is not made quickly.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham have informed Manchester City that they want a final decision on a deal for Savinho before the weekend. If City fail to provide clarity, Spurs are ready to abandon the move and accelerate negotiations for alternative attacking targets, including free agent Jadon Sancho.

Tottenham set deadline for Savinho decision

Savinho has been Tottenham’s preferred option for the left wing throughout the year. The North London club are understood to have agreed personal terms with the Brazilian international as early as January, when they came close to completing a transfer before negotiations ultimately collapsed.

Earlier this summer, Spurs revived their interest and made significant progress on a package worth around £60 million, however, talks have stalled in recent weeks. Manchester City have reportedly delayed a final decision while they assess potential replacements and internally debate whether Savinho should command a higher transfer fee.

Frustrated by the lack of progress, Tottenham have now communicated that they want the transfer resolved before August 1. Club sources insist the deadline is genuine rather than a negotiating tactic. Savinho, meanwhile, has reportedly informed Manchester City that Tottenham remains his preferred destination and continues to push for the move.

Sancho among several alternatives

Tottenham have no intention of allowing one negotiation to delay the rest of their transfer strategy and the club have already drawn up a shortlist of alternative targets should the Savinho deal collapse. Antonio Nusa, Cody Gakpo, Rafael Leao, and Jadon Sancho have all been assessed by Spurs’ recruitment department.

Sancho represents a particularly intriguing option. Following the expiry of his Manchester United contract, the 26-year-old is now available as a free agent, meaning Tottenham would not need to pay a transfer fee. Although his spell at Old Trafford failed to meet expectations, his availability and experience make him an attractive low-risk alternative.

The winger is also attracting interest from Fiorentina, clubs in the Saudi Pro League and has been linked with a possible return to Borussia Dortmund. The next few days are expected to determine whether Tottenham continue pursuing Savinho or switch their full attention towards one of their backup options.

Tottenham are taking a sensible approach by setting a firm deadline. Savinho may remain their ideal signing, but allowing negotiations to drag on indefinitely could jeopardise the rest of their transfer window. S

ancho is undoubtedly a gamble given his recent struggles, yet signing a player of his pedigree on a free transfer would significantly reduce the financial risk. If Manchester City cannot provide a timely answer, Spurs appear ready to move decisively rather than wait indefinitely for a deal that may never materialise.