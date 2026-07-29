Newcastle United ramping up efforts to sign Ez Abde

Newcastle United will look to sign 24-year-old Moroccan international Ez Abde from La Liga club Real Betis this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Newcastle United’s search for a long-term replacement for Anthony Gordon has led them to La Liga. Ez Abde is the Tyneside club’s top target, and they are intensifying up their efforts to sign the 24-year-old winger from Real Betis in the ongoing transfer window.

Per TEAMtalk, the Magpies have been “making regular checks” on the former Barcelona winger in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Newcastle United will hope to seal a deal for €50 million, with the club viewing the outlay as “justified” due to his age, upside, and readiness for Premier League football.

Ez Abde and his career-changing move to Real Betis

Ez Abde has transformed his career since joining Real Betis from Barcelona in September 2023. The 24-year-old winger rose in prominence during his spell with Barcelona but could not become a regular starter for the Blaugrana. However, the player has turned things around during his spell with the Andalusian outfit, and he was one of the best players in La Liga last season.

The Moroccan international scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, his progress at Real Betis has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Newcastle United will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature in the coming weeks.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Newcastle United’s interest in Ez Abde is understandable. The Magpies are combing the market for a wide attacker after selling Anthony Gordon, who has reportedly joined Barcelona in a deal worth €80 million this summer. The English winger’s departure has created a gaping hole in Newcastle’s offensive unit.

The Magpies need to add pace and productivity from the left flank, and Abde, after his success with Real Betis, brings both qualities to the table. With the Tyneside outfit ramping up efforts to sign the former Barcelona winger, a summer deal is increasingly likely to materialise.

While the TEAMtalk report makes no mention of rival interest, recent reports have linked him with Aston Villa and other Premier League clubs. However, Newcastle United seemingly have the upper hand in the battle for the Moroccan winger’s signature.