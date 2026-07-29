Leeds United, Newcastle United vying for Petar Sucic

Leeds United and Newcastle United are keen on signing 22-year-old Croatian international Petar Sucic from Inter Milan this summer.

According to a report by Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Leeds United and Newcastle United are interested in Petar Sucic. The two Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their first-team squads by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Inter Milan prospect.

Per Corriere dello Sport, Leeds United and Newcastle United are ready to pay €35-40 million to sign the Croat from Inter Milan in the coming weeks. However, the Serie A champions have ruled out a possible sale, as they have “complete faith” in the youngster and “want to see him become an even more important player” in the upcoming campaign.

Who is Petar Sucic?

Petar Sucic is the latest player to emerge from Croatia’s carousel of top-class midfielders and establish himself at a high-profile club. Following in the footsteps of Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, Marcelo Brozovic, and Mateo Kovacic, youngsters like Sucic and Martin Baturina have risen in prominence in the last few years.

The 22-year-old joined Inter Milan from Dinamo Zagreb last summer, and he gradually gained prominence in his debut season. He has made over 50 appearances for the Nerazzurri while chipping in with four goals and five assists. That output gives hope for a bright future at San Siro in the wake of Inter’s stance on his future.

What about the Premier League clubs?

Leeds United’s interest in Petar Sucic has been understandable. While Anton Stach was impressive in his debut season, Sean Longstaff was a rotation option last term. Additionally, Ao Tanaka reportedly faces an uncertain future at Elland Road. Several midfielders, including Julian Brandt, have thus emerged on Leeds United’s wishlist, with Sucic also a viable target.

As for Newcastle United, the Magpies face a significant transition in the midfield unit. Sandro Tonali has joined Tottenham Hotspur in a big-money move, while Bruno Guimaraes is a target for Arsenal and may move to North London soon. So, they need to sign multiple midfielders, with Sucic an option worth considering.

However, with Inter Milan shutting the door to a summer exit for the Croatian international, Leeds United and Newcastle United must look elsewhere. Their bids worth around €35-40 million would anyway not have been enough to seal a deal, considering Sucic’s age profile and contract length (four years remaining).