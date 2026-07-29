Benfica rule out summer move for Souza

SL Benfica will not pursue a move for 20-year-old Brazilian defender Souza, with the Tottenham Hotspur prodigy not in their plans this summer.

According to a report by Record via Sport Witness, Souza is not the subject of interest from SL Benfica. Widespread rumours have suggested that the Portuguese giants are eager to reinforce their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they reportedly had their sights set on the 20-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defensive prospect.

However, per Record, the Primeira Liga heavyweights have not submitted a bid worth €20 million to sign the South American full-back, with the youngster and Feyenoord winger Leo Sauer not in their “recuitment plans” for this transfer window.

Who is Souza?

Joao Victor de Souza Menezes, better known as Souza, is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Maua, the youngster spent his formative years in Brazil, joining Santos as a ten-year-old in 2016 before progressing through the ranks in the club’s academy. The 20-year-old broke into the first-team squad in February 2024 and made significant progress as a senior player before joining Tottenham in January this year.

However, the Brazilian defender has had to remain patient during his spell with Tottenham, managing only 144 minutes of game time across four appearances thus far. The situation may have become more complicated after Andrew Robertson’s arrival in a Bosman move this summer.

What next?

Unless the Lilywhites sell a left-back in the ongoing transfer window, Souza’s game-time struggles will continue in the 2025/26 season. Roberto De Zerbi already has three other left-backs in his squad, with Destiny Udogie and Djed Spence also reprising the role in the last two seasons; Andrew Robertson now adds to the problem of plenty.

So, Benfica’s reported interest in the teenage prospect could have offered him a clearer path to first-team football. Even though Marco Silva has multiple left-backs in his squad, Jose Neto has yet to establish a foothold in the senior setup, meaning the Tottenham prodigy could establish himself as a regular for the Primeira Liga outfit, sharing game time with Samuel Dahl.

However, with Benfica not even offering €20 million, Souza’s immediate future remains with Tottenham. With Destiny Udogie reportedly facing an uncertain future at the North London club amid his links with Juventus, a chance may present the Brazilian prodigy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as Robertson will only be a short-term solution for the North London club.