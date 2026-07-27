Benfica eyeing summer move for Souza

Primeira Liga giants SL Benfica are keen on signing 20-year-old Brazilian left-back Souza from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to a report by Brazilian outlet Diario de Peixe, Souza is the subject of interest from SL Benfica. The Portuguese heavyweights are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 20-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defensive prospect.

Per Diario de Peixe, the Primeira Liga giants have submitted a bid worth €20 million to sign the South American full-back, with Tottenham “evaluating” the offer. Meanwhile, Santos will benefit monetarily if the youngster moves to SL Benfica, as they retain a 10 percent sell-on clause from his move to the North London club earlier this year.

Who is Souza?

Joao Victor de Souza Menezes, better known as Souza, is the latest promising prodigy to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Maua, the youngster spent his formative years in Brazil, joining Santos as a ten-year-old in 2016 before progressing through the ranks in the club’s academy. The 20-year-old broke into the first-team squad in February 2024 and made significant progress as a senior player before joining Tottenham in January this year.

However, the Brazilian defender has had to bide his time during his spell with Tottenham, managing only 144 minutes of game time across four appearances thus far. The situation may become more complicated after Andrew Robertson’s arrival in a Bosman move this summer.

What next?

Unless Spurs sell a left-back in the ongoing transfer window, Souza’s game-time struggles will continue in the 2025/26 season. Roberto De Zerbi’s squad already has three other left-backs, with Destiny Udogie and Djed Spence also reprising the role efficiently in the last two seasons.

So, Benfica’s interest in the teenage prospect comes as a godsend for Souza.