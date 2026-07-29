Barcelona shelve Eli Junior Kroupi move amid Manchester City links.

Barcelona’s search for a new striker remains one of the club’s biggest priorities as they continue exploring options to strengthen their attacking department before the transfer window closes.

Sporting director Deco has assessed several young forwards capable of complementing the current squad. However, the Catalan giants continue to focus most of their attention on securing their preferred target.

As a result, one highly rated Premier League forward has slipped down Barcelona’s shortlist, a development that could benefit Manchester City. According to Fichajes, Barcelona have paused their pursuit of Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi.

The French Under-21 international had emerged as an alternative should a deal for Julian Alvarez fail to materialise, but the club have now shelved negotiations while continuing to prioritise the Argentine forward. The decision also strengthens Manchester City’s position, with Enzo Maresca’s side remaining among the clubs monitoring Kroupi’s impressive rise.

Julian Alvarez remains Barcelona’s priority

Barcelona’s interest in Kroupi never progressed beyond exploratory discussions. Deco is understood to have made initial enquiries regarding the striker’s situation but did not submit a formal offer. The club quickly concluded that Bournemouth had no intention of negotiating during the current transfer window.

Instead, the current La Liga holders continue to focus on Alvarez, despite Atletico Madrid maintaining their firm stance against selling the Argentine international. Kroupi therefore remains only a contingency option rather than an immediate transfer objective.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the Premier League, scoring 13 goals and establishing himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young forwards. Those performances have naturally attracted interest from several elite clubs, including Manchester City.

Bournemouth determined to keep rising star

Bournemouth have made their position abundantly clear and the Premier League club consider Kroupi a central part of their long-term project and have informed interested clubs that he is not available for transfer this summer. Although the French striker would be open to joining Barcelona if an agreement became possible, Bournemouth’s refusal to negotiate has effectively ended any immediate prospect of a move to Spain.

That could leave Manchester City as one of the clubs best placed to monitor the situation over the coming months. City have admired Kroupi’s technical quality, movement and finishing ability, and Barcelona stepping away from negotiations removes one major competitor from the race should Bournemouth soften their stance in a future transfer window. For now, however, all indications suggest Kroupi will remain on the south coast for at least another season.

Barcelona’s decision is less a rejection of Kroupi than a reflection of their commitment to pursuing Alvarez. Bournemouth’s firm refusal to sell also makes any negotiations virtually impossible this summer.

From Manchester City’s perspective, this is an encouraging development because one significant rival has effectively stepped aside. However, unless Bournemouth change their position, neither City nor any other club is likely to persuade them to part with one of the Premier League’s brightest young attacking talents before the window closes.