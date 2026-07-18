Barcelona eyeing Benjamin Sesko as Julian Alvarez alternative

Barcelona are eyeing Benjamin Sesko as a contingency target should talks for Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez collapse this summer.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has publicly confirmed that the Blaugrana have submitted an offer for Julian Alvarez. Yet Atletico Madrid remain steadfast, insisting that the Argentine is not for sale despite intense speculation surrounding his future. The reigning La Liga champions are therefore preparing contingencies before the transfer window closes on August 31.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Benjamin Sesko has been identified as a serious alternative should Barcelona be forced to abandon their pursuit of Alvarez. The Slovenian striker is admired for his combination of pace, physicality and finishing ability, qualities that align with Hansi Flick’s tactical system and would provide a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski as the club prepares for life beyond the Polish striker.

Barcelona’s sporting department is understood to have drawn up a shortlist of several centre-forward options, ensuring multiple contingencies should negotiations with Alvarez fail. Several other options have also emerged, with recent reports linking the Catalan club with Joao Pedro.

Sesko has done well at Manchester United

Sesko has continued to attract attention across Europe following his impressive development over recent seasons. His ability to stretch defences, dominate aerially, and contribute consistently in front of goal has made him one of the continent’s most highly-rated young forwards.

Barcelona believe those attributes would align with Flick’s tactical approach and provide a long-term successor to Lewandowski. Sesko scored 12 goals for Manchester United last season and picked up an assist as well.

However, recent reports have claimed that Manchester United are unwilling to sanction his departure. Financial considerations could also influence Barcelona’s decision-making. While Alvarez remains the club’s dream signing, completing a deal with Atletico Madrid appears increasingly complicated given the Spanish capital club’s firm stance. That has naturally increased the importance of alternative targets who could be more attainable if negotiations collapse.

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Barcelona are expected to continue monitoring developments surrounding both players over the coming weeks before making a final decision. Much could depend on whether Atletico Madrid softens their position before Laporta’s stated deadline for the Alvarez offer expires at the end of July.