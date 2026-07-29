Arsenal eyeing Christian Pulisic as Vinicius Junior alternative

Arsenal are keeping tabs on a few alternatives to Vinicius Junior, with AC Milan and former Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic a surprise name in the mix.

Arsenal know there are no guarantees their pursuit of Vinicius Junior will come to fruition, so they are keeping tabs on alternatives to the Brazilian winger. As per Caught Offside, there are at least four prominent names, including AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic.

There has been plenty of chatter around Arsenal’s interest in Vinicius Junior since David Ornstein broke the news on Saturday, which has caused plenty of excitement on social media. There is not a great deal happening in the background despite multiple reports discussing different scenarios, including the idea that the Gunners are ready to make a substantial financial offer to tempt the Brazilian.

Why is Christian Pulisic on Arsenal’s radar?

As per Caught Offside, there are at least four prominent names in their Plan B: AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic, Antonio Nusa, Brahim Díaz and young PSG attacker Ibrahim Mbaye.

Pulisic’s inclusion is somewhat surprising despite previous links with Arsenal earlier in 2026. The American attacker is the most experienced of the four alternatives, with 98 Premier League appearances for Chelsea before his 2023 move to AC Milan.

He enters the final year of his contract at San Siro, which may open the door for a sale. Since joining Milan, Pulisic has established himself as a top-rated player in Serie A, though his recent campaign was marked by inconsistency, his final league goal came at the end of December 2025.

However, Real Madrid have also made a contract offer to Vinicius’s camp, and clarity should emerge in the coming weeks. There is every chance the Brazilian stays at the Santiago Bernabeu, especially if a new deal is agreed.

Should Arsenal target Pulisic?

Arsenal’s pursuit of Vinicius showcases their intent to sign a marquee winger this summer, and they may need one of that calibre. Pulisic may be viewed as a talented player, but he is nowhere near the stature of some of the bigger options, such as the Brazilian or even France’s Bradley Barcola.

Meanwhile, Pulisic had a disappointing season with Milan, despite scoring eight goals and providing four assists. For context, his eighth and final league goal of the campaign came at the end of December 2025, and his dip in form coincided with that of the Rossoneri, as they went from title challengers to finishing fifth. While he may be seen as a decent option for the Gunners, they may prefer to target someone younger or more high-profile.