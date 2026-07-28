Tottenham want €50 million for Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero is the subject of a €50 million demand from Tottenham, as Inter Milan and Barcelona circle the Argentine defender.

According to the Spanish news site Fichajes, Spurs are determined to secure at least €50 million for the player, with the situation expected to be resolved before the transfer window closes.

Cristian Romero’s future is up in the air, as a departure looks increasingly likely this summer. Fabrizio Romano has claimed he could leave in this window, and there are a few teams interested in the Argentine. Inter Milan and Barcelona are reportedly keen, while Atletico Madrid were mentioned in reports earlier.

Tottenham may have been rumoured to value the defender highly, and they have their reasons, including his long-term contract. However, they are reportedly willing to reduce the asking price, with the report stating they want at least €50 million for the Argentine international in the current market.

Barcelona’s interest tempered by finances

Barcelona have shown interest in Romero and continue to monitor his situation. However, they remain focused on strengthening their attack, prioritising a move for Julian Alvarez or another forward. Reports from earlier this month indicated they had put a move for Romero on hold, primarily due to financial constraints. Should the asking price fall further, Barcelona could revisit a deal, as they seek a regular defensive partner for Pau Cubarsi alongside their existing backline.

Inter Milan’s competing priorities

Inter Milan were heavily interested in Romero, but face similar financial concerns. Inter are exploring a loan move with an option to buy, though Tottenham are seeking an outright sale. According to David Ornstein, Inter are advancing toward an agreement for John Stones, which may reduce their priority for Romero.

Additionally, Fabrizio Romano reported that Inter are closing in on a contract extension with Yann Bisseck, potentially alleviating the need to invest heavily in another defender. The Nerazzurri may yet return with a formal approach for Romero if circumstances shift, and Barcelona remain an option if finances improve.