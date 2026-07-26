Tottenham open to reducing Cristian Romero price

Inter Milan have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Tottenham defensive mainstay Cristian Romero.

According to a report from L’Interista, Tottenham Hotspur have shown a willingness to lower their asking price for Cristian Romero, with Inter Milan stepping up their pursuit of the World Cup-winning centre-back after receiving fresh encouragement in negotiations.

While completing the deal remains far from straightforward, negotiations are moving in a more positive direction than initially anticipated. The North London club are now open to reducing their original asking price and willing to discuss flexible payment structures that allow Inter to spread the transfer fee over multiple instalments. This flexibility is crucial, given Inter’s financial planning for the current transfer window.

The Italian giants’ interest is understandable. The departures of experienced defenders Stefan de Vrij and Francesco Acerbi have left the Nerazzurri searching for a proven leader capable of strengthening their backline. Romero’s experience at the highest level, combined with his aggressive style of defending and leadership qualities, makes him a standout option available on the market.

Romero looks set for Tottenham exit

With defensive depth now less of a concern, Tottenham are better positioned to monetise Romero’s departure. The arrivals of Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi have significantly strengthened Roberto De Zerbi’s defensive options, giving the North London club greater depth in central defence.

Romero is also understood to be open to a new challenge after enjoying several successful years in the Premier League. Having established himself as one of Tottenham’s defensive leaders, the 28-year-old now appears ready to pursue a new chapter of his career.

Even though injuries disrupted parts of his 2025/26 campaign, Romero managed 32 appearances across all competitions and contributed 10 goal involvements. Beyond his defensive qualities, his aerial ability and threat from set pieces add another dimension, making him valuable at both ends of the pitch.

For Tottenham, allowing Romero to leave would only make sense if the financial package meets their expectations and supports further squad improvements before the transfer window closes.

Inter, on the other hand, believe they have identified the ideal player to anchor their defence for years to come. With Tottenham now willing to lower their valuation and discuss flexible payment terms, a deal appears achievable.