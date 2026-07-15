Cristian Romero set for Tottenham exit amid Barcelona links

Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero is set to leave the North London club in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by talkSPORT, Cristian Romero is the subject of interest from Barcelona. The reigning La Liga champions are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have identified the 28-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defender as a top target.

While Alessandro Bastoni was once Barcelona’s top target, a deal for the Italian international could not materialise due to Inter Milan’s soaring valuation, forcing Barcelona to look elsewhere. The latest update has boosted the Catalan club’s prospects, and the report by talkSPORT has revealed that Romero is reported to view La Liga as his preferred destination.

How has Cristian Romero fared at Tottenham?

Cristian Romero has enjoyed a largely successful spell at Tottenham since joining from Atalanta. The club initially signed the 28-year-old on loan for the 2021/22 season before completing a permanent move in August 2022. The player featured prominently as Tottenham reached the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League final, and he has also achieved considerable success representing his national team in competitive tournaments.

The Argentine international has made over 150 appearances for the club while contributing 13 goals and 7 assists. However, Romero’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been uncertain since the club’s disappointing 2025/26 campaign. The situation has attracted attention from several high-profile European clubs, with Barcelona among the prospective suitors competing for his signature.

Will Barcelona complete Cristian Romero transfer?

Barcelona’s interest in Cristian Romero makes logical sense. The Catalan giants face an uncertain defensive future, as Andreas Christensen, despite signing a new contract, remains unreliable due to his recent fitness issues. Additionally, Ronald Araujo has been inconsistent in the last few seasons, compelling Barcelona to identify a reliable centre-back partnership for Pau Cubarsi and future squad stability.

The 28-year-old’s captaincy at Tottenham and tournament success with Argentina offer the leadership Barcelona seek. Several candidates, including William Saliba, have thus emerged on Barcelona’s priority list, with Romero representing a financially viable option. A summer move appears increasingly feasible, as Tottenham have opened the door for a departure.

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Tottenham’s stance is understandable, as they have significantly bolstered their defensive unit by signing Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke in the ongoing transfer window. With Roberto De Zerbi having sufficient defensive depth, Spurs can afford to offload Romero, who has reportedly been eager to embark on a new adventure for months.