Joan Laporta dreaming of Barcelona move for William Saliba

Barcelona are plotting an ambitious move to join 25-year-old Arsenal centre-back, William Saliba, this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona’s pursuit of William Saliba represents a significant statement of ambition as Barcelona seek to strengthen their defensive core ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Saliba has also been linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks. The 25-year-old Frenchman is viewed as a player who perfectly fits the club’s profile, a centre-back combining physical dominance, composure on the ball, tactical intelligence, and the ability to defend large spaces while contributing during build-up play.

Laporta reportedly sees Saliba as a dream signing who could become the foundation of Barcelona’s backline for years to come, with his comfort in possession aligning with the club’s traditional philosophy of defenders comfortable on the ball.

However, convincing Arsenal to sell Saliba would represent a major challenge. The defender remains a key figure for Arsenal and has become central to Mikel Arteta’s project. Arsenal have previously shown their determination to keep hold of their best players, with Saliba committing his future to the club on a long-term contract.

Reports suggest that Barcelona are not the only European giants keeping an eye on the situation. Saliba’s performances have attracted attention from some of the biggest clubs on the continent, making any potential deal more difficult.

For Barcelona, the attraction is clear. Adding a defender of Saliba’s calibre would strengthen the club’s ambition to rebuild a defensive core capable of competing at Europe’s elite level, with his age profile matching the strategy of investing in players who can remain at the heart of the team for many seasons.

Arsenal unlikely to sell Saliba

Financially, though, any move would require a significant investment. Arsenal are unlikely to consider letting one of their most valuable assets leave without a substantial offer, meaning Barcelona would need to navigate significant financial constraints to fund any bid while balancing their wider transfer plans.

For now, Saliba remains an Arsenal player, but Laporta’s reported admiration highlights Barcelona’s ambition to secure one of the world’s best defenders. Whether the dream can become reality will depend on negotiations, finances and the player’s own ambitions in the coming transfer windows.