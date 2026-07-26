Chelsea raise Trevoh Chalobah price amid Como links

Chelsea are reportedly seeking €40 million to sell defender Trevoh Chalobah this summer, after rejecting Como’s latest bid.

According to The Chelsea Chronicle, the Blues have raised their asking price as the Italian club pushes to land the 27-year-old utility player. Fabrizio Romano confirmed the London club want significantly more than their €30 million valuation to part with their homegrown star.

Trevoh Chalobah appears destined to leave Chelsea this summer. The defender no longer fits Xabi Alonso’s plans, and a sale would benefit the club’s coffers. Chelsea have already agreed a deal for Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, which would leave Chalobah further down the pecking order.

Inter Milan were linked with serious intent for a while, but talk of a move to the San Siro has recently faded away. Como were the team that initially made an offer, which Chelsea rejected. They returned with a fresh proposal: €25 million plus €5 million in easily achievable add-ons, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. The Blues rejected this revised bid, prompting Chelsea to escalate their asking price.

Como’s pursuit faces escalating demands

Como are reportedly in fresh talks with Chelsea to resolve the impasse, intent on securing Chalobah for Cesc Fabregas’ squad. The escalating fee to €40 million may force the Italians to abandon pursuit or refresh their offer significantly. Chalobah remains keen to join the club, but any move depends on Chelsea and Como reaching an agreement on price.

Como have shown patience throughout the process and previously backed away when Inter Milan were chasing the defender. However, their willingness to return with successive bids suggests they remain serious about landing the 27-year-old.

The fact that Como have held discussions to some degree suggests there is room to manoeuvre and convince Chelsea to find middle ground. With the defender no longer considered a key part and seen as a dispensable member of the squad, the Italians may view this favourably in their pursuit of the 27-year-old.

The core question now is whether the two clubs can agree on a fee somewhere between €30 million and €40 million, or whether Como will turn their attention elsewhere to address their defensive needs.