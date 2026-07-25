Como set for fresh talks to sign Trevoh Chalobah

Como have submitted a fresh €30 million bid to sign Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah, with talks ongoing to complete the deal.

According to Sky Sports Italy, Como are back in the mix for Trevoh Chalobah, with talks with Chelsea ongoing to find a solution. The Serie A high-flyers have reportedly submitted a fresh bid worth around €30 million, including add-ons, as the upcoming arrival of Maxence Lacroix at Stamford Bridge would allow the departure of the England international.

Trevoh Chalobah is expected to leave Chelsea permanently this summer, with Italy appearing to be the most likely destination for the English defender.

Inter Milan were heavily linked earlier in the summer, but their interest reportedly cooled in recent weeks. Como were probably the first club to make a considerable bid that Chelsea rejected; they briefly backed away because of Inter Milan’s pursuit but have now reopened talks, managed by former Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas.

Como in discussions for Trevoh Chalobah

Como are in discussions with Chelsea to find a solution for the Chalobah transfer. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the offer, while also insisting that Chalobah is willing to join and that add-on targets are attainable. Chelsea’s decision will determine the pace of negotiations.

Whether it comes close to the club’s original asking price remains a key sticking point, as that figure was rumoured to be higher than Como’s current offer. In any case, Como are now in pole position in the race, and if Chalobah is indeed open to joining them, it is a matter of finalising terms with Chelsea. With Champions League football on offer, it could be a strong move for the €30 million-rated Chelsea homegrown star.

How will Chelsea replace Chalobah?

Chelsea have already agreed a deal for Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, with the Frenchman widely seen as a replacement for Chalobah. The upcoming arrival of the Palace defender would make it difficult for the Chelsea homegrown star to secure a key place in Xabi Alonso’s side, and he could now push for an exit.

With Lacroix’s arrival imminent, Chalobah’s path to the first team at Stamford Bridge is blocked, providing the backdrop for Como’s pursuit and potentially accelerating the deal to completion.