Everton looking to make an offer for Dusan Vlahovic

Everton are eager to make a contract offer to tempt Dusan Vlahovic into joining them, but there are plenty of complications ahead for the Toffees.

Everton are reporteldy ready to make a contract offer to Dusan Vlahovic in an attempt to attract the free agent, according to Tuttosport, as a fee standoff between the striker and Juventus deepens over commission and signing-on terms.

The striker is yet to decide his future and remains in talks with Juventus over a new deal. According to Tuttosport, Juventus have reportedly offered a two-year deal worth €6.5 million net per season, with a signing-on fee ranging between €4 million and €5 million. The player’s camp want a signing fee in the range of €8 million to €9 million, which is causing significant friction in the discussions.

Fabrizio Romano had confirmed that the striker was expected to leave Juventus following the conclusion of his deal there, but there are reports of fresh talks between the club and the Serbian’s camp.

There is optimism from Juventus’ side that a fresh deal can be agreed, although they must be wary of competition in the market. Many Premier League teams were reportedly interested earlier in the window, and Everton have now formally joined the race, with the Toffees looking for a new striker ahead of the new season.

Dusan Vlahovic hesitant over Everton move

Everton are tabling a contract offer for Vlahovic as they seek a new striker ahead of the new season. However, the report indicates Vlahovic is not overly excited about the Toffees, as he could angle for a move to a more prestigious club.

The Merseyside club are also linked with other options including Lois Openda and Folarin Balogun, though Vlahovic remains a target despite diminishing chances according to Tuttosport.

The talks with Juventus indicate there is a desire from all parties to continue in Turin, although the demands from the player’s camp could end up scuppering the deal. Should he walk away from talks, there could be a few Premier League options, amid reports linking him to Chelsea.

Newcastle United are also in the mix for Vlahovic, according to reports, which indicates there are clubs eager to sign the free agent. The outcome of the Juventus talks will clarify Vlahovic’s direction, with interested clubs continuing to monitor the situation closely.