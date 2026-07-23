Fulham, Lyon rival Everton in Lois Openda chase

Fulham and Lyon are keen on signing 26-year-old Belgian international Lois Openda from Serie A club Juventus this summer.

According to a report by French outlet Jeunes Footeux, Lois Openda is also the subject of interest from Everton. However, Lyon will attempt to beat the competition to the Juventus striker’s signature after making progress in the talks to sign him, though they are not the favourites to land the 26-year-old, per the update.

Lois Openda and his Serie A woes

Lois Openda has endured a frustrating spell since joining Juventus from RB Leipzig last summer. The Bianconeri initially signed the 26-year-old on loan while agreeing to a conditional purchase obligation clause, hoping he would replicate his form from the Bundesliga at the Allianz Stadium. However, his impact waned in his debut season, particularly under Luciano Spalletti.

Openda has managed only 997 minutes of game time in 34 appearances thus far for Juventus while chipping in with just two goals. Despite his struggles, the Belgian striker’s stock remains high, with Lyon, Fulham, and Everton among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Everton will pursue a striker in the ongoing transfer window, as Beto and Thierno Barry showed inconsistency in the 2025/26 season. While both players showed flashes of brilliance, they were never consistent enough to become an undisputed first-choice starter for David Moyes. Additionally, Barry faces an uncertain future at the Hill Dickinson Stadium amid his links with RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, Fulham’s interest in Lois Openda makes logical sense. Raul Jimenez departed as a free agent before joining Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this summer, while widespread reports have linked Rodrigo Muniz with a move away from Craven Cottage. Alvaro Arbeloa is seeking reinforcement at striker.

Meanwhile, Lyon face an identical vacancy at centre-forward. Paulo Fonseca’s squad lacks a recognised striking option, and Openda is an appealing target due to his previous experience in Ligue 1 with RC Lens, which offers familiarity with the division. Despite his downturn in form and fortunes at Juventus, his prior spell in French football positions him as a realistic prospect for the Ligue 1 giants.

Per Jeunes Footeux, despite Lyon’s progress in talks to sign Openda, Everton and Fulham have “intensified their interest” in the Juventus striker. Talks with Lyon remain ongoing; Everton and Fulham are frontrunners to land the Belgian international.