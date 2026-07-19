Fulham holding out for €40 million to sell Rodrigo Muniz, Flamengo move at risk

Flamengo have suffered a massive blow in their pursuit of Rodrigo Muniz, as Fulham have set a massive asking price of €40 million.

Fulham are holding firm on a €40 million asking price for Rodrigo Muniz that could derail any prospect of the Brazilian returning to his boyhood club, Flamengo, this summer.

According to Somos Fanaticos, the Rio de Janeiro club is aware that Muniz would command a substantial fee. Fulham’s valuation exceeds €40 million, a figure regarded as extremely high by Brazilian standards, even for one of the country’s wealthiest clubs.

Injuries disrupted his 2025/26 campaign, restricting him to just 25 appearances in all competitions and a single goal, yet the Cottagers remain convinced he can rediscover his best form under new boss Alvaro Arbeloa.

While Flamengo previously spent heavily to bring Lucas Paqueta back to Brazil, matching Fulham’s asking price for Muniz would represent a significant financial challenge. The 25-year-old will surely be a massive upgrade on the current attacking options at the club, but they can’t really afford to land him at this point.

Flamengo are yet to make any moves for Muniz

At this stage, the Brazilian giants have not submitted a formal offer or opened negotiations with the Premier League side. Interest remains exploratory, with the Brazilian club carefully assessing whether such a deal is financially realistic.

Despite the underwhelming numbers, Fulham continue to value Muniz highly. He is under contract until 2030, putting the club in a strong negotiating position. Arbeloa is understood to have confidence in the former Flamengo academy graduate and believes a full pre-season could help him move past last year’s injury setbacks.

Following Raul Jimenez’s departure, Muniz is expected to play a much bigger role in the squad next season, even if Fulham sign another striker before the window closes.

For now, Muniz is focused on pre-season preparations with the Cottagers rather than transfer speculation. Without a formal offer or softened demands from Fulham, a return to the Maracana appears increasingly distant for the 25-year-old, who left Brazil to make the move to England back in 2021.