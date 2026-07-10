Chelsea accelerate talks to sign Dusan Vlahovic as Xabi Alonso makes demand clear

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Dusan Vlahovic this summer, with Xabi Alonso pushing them to pursue the Serbian striker as he begins shaping his squad at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are looking to add a proven goalscorer to their attacking options and believe Dusan Vlahovic is the ideal fit for Xabi Alonso’s plans. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, the newly-appointed manager has made his preference clear: a powerful No.9 who can lead the line and score consistently.

The Serbian international is expected to become one of the most attractive players available this summer after his contract situation at Juventus ran out. Reports suggest Chelsea have already opened discussions with the striker’s representatives as they look to move ahead of their rivals.

The former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen coach is believed to view Vlahovic as a forward capable of improving Chelsea’s attacking threat and becoming a key figure in his new project. The Serb joined Juventus from Fiorentina in January 2022 in a deal worth around €70 million. The 26-year-old has scored 130+ senior career goals and remains one of Europe’s most highly rated centre-forwards, though he has faced recent inconsistency in form at club level.

His availability has increased interest from several top clubs. Chelsea are reportedly competing with Newcastle United, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid for his signature, but the Blues are confident that their sporting project under Alonso can convince him to move to London.

Vlahovic would be a bargain signing

One major factor behind Chelsea’s interest is the possibility of signing Vlahovic without paying a traditional transfer fee. With Juventus and the player struggling to reach an agreement on a new contract, he could become available as a free agent, allowing the West London club to invest more in wages and bonuses.

However, Vlahovic’s salary demands could prove to be a significant challenge. Reports from Italy indicate that the striker is seeking a substantial financial package as he enters the next stage of his career. Juventus have reportedly been unable to meet those expectations, opening the door for clubs outside Serie A.

Also Read: Three players Chelsea should target under Xabi Alonso

Alonso’s system demands a striker with physical presence, movement and finishing, a profile that matches Vlahovic. Chelsea believes he could become the focal point of their attack. The Blues aim to conclude talks before Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid accelerate rival bids in August.