Chelsea make formal contact to sign Dusan Vlahovic

Chelsea have knocked on the doors of Juventus to sign Dusan Vlahovic, amidst interest from rivals Manchester United, Tottenham, and Newcastle.

Chelsea have made formal contact with Juventus to sign Dusan Vlahovic, according to CaughtOffside. The 26-year-old striker is set to leave the Turin-based club as a free agent this summer, with Manchester United, Tottenham, and Newcastle United also competing for his signature.

Vlahovic joined Juventus in 2022 for more than €80 million and has scored 10 or more goals in each of his last four seasons. In the 2025/26 season, he struggled with injuries and was only involved in 23 games, but still finished with 12 goal contributions.

Juventus were keen on extending his stay on the back of his performances, but contract talks broke down over salary demands. The club offered around €6.5 million net per season as per the report, while Vlahovic sought to maintain his current package of €8 million net plus add-ons.

The Old Lady cannot meet those salary demands as they look to manage their finances after failing to secure Champions League football.

Premier League clubs queue for Vlahovic

Vlahovic’s impending free-agent status has triggered interest across England’s top tier. Newcastle are seeking a top-quality striker after failing to successfully replace Alexander Isak, as 2025 summer signings Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade have failed to deliver, and the latter could depart this summer.

Manchester United view him as a support striker and competitor to Benjamin Sesko. He could replace Joshua Zirkzee, who is likely to be offloaded. Tottenham are also keen, with Dominic Solanke’s persistent injury record and Randal Kolo Muani’s future uncertain.

However, Chelsea are believed to be the most advanced suitor. They have reached out to Vlahovic’s representatives to discuss terms. With Liam Delap likely to leave, Vlahovic’s strong physical presence, aerial ability, and clinical finishing could offer Xabi Alonso a reliable attacking option who can compete with Joao Pedro for a starting berth, a profile that suits Alonso’s high-intensity, pressing system.

Chelsea’s financial firepower puts them ahead in a free-agent race where salary and signing bonus will prove decisive.