Real Madrid make fresh approach to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United will look to sign 26-year-old French international Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid this summer.

According to an update from Samuel Luckhurst, Aurelien Tchouameni is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have submitted an enquiry to discuss a deal for the 26-year-old Real Madrid utility man.

Per Samuel Luckhurst, despite suggestions of a contractual agreement between Real Madrid and Tchouameni, the Premier League giants remains “undeterred” and have contact Los Blancos. The journalist has also suggested that Rodri’s links Real Madrid have generated doubts about the Frenchman’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

How has Aurelien Tchouameni fared at Real Madrid?

Aurelien Tchouameni has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Real Madrid from AS Monaco in July 2022. Los Blancos beat intense competition to land the midfielder, and he has demonstrated impeccable technical ability in the last four seasons. The 26-year-old has become a utility player for Real Madrid, as he can perform as both a midfielder and centre-back, offering tactical flexibility that few alternatives can match.

Since joining Real Madrid, Tchouameni has made nearly 200 appearances while contributing 7 goals and 8 assists. However, despite remaining a regular starter, the French midfielder’s performances have shown inconsistency in recent seasons. Despite this variability, his stock remains high, with Manchester United among the prospective suitors actively pursuing his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Aurelien Tchouameni has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is logical, as the Red Devils need a long-term successor to Casemiro, who has departed from Old Trafford as a free agent. With Manuel Ugarte struggling since his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain nearly two years ago and now unavailable due to a long-term knee injury, Manchester United must find a solution in the transfer market.

While the Red Devils have already signed two midfielders in the ongoing transfer window, they need a new holding midfielder to fill Casemiro’s void. Tchouameni has thus emerged as a viable target, with Manchester United unfazed by the recent movements around the Frenchman.

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However, despite Samuel Luckhurst’s suggestions, a move to Manchester United seems like a distant dream, though the Red Devils will hope to turn the French midfielder’s head in the coming weeks.