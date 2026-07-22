Fulham ready to finalise move for Chibuike Nwaiwu

Fulham will sell Issa Diop to newly promoted Premier League club Ipswich Town this week, thus making room for Chibuike Nwaiwu.

According to a report by Turkish outlet Sabah, Chibuike Nwaiwu is the subject of interest from Fulham. The Cottagers are eager to reinforce their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Trabzonspor defender.

Per Sabah, the West London club will now accelerate the move for the Trabzonspor prospect, hoping to “bring negotiations with the Black Sea club to the final stages” in the coming weeks. The Turkish Super Lig club will aim to recoup €30 million from Nwaiwu’s departure.

Who is Chibuike Nwaiwu?

Chibuike Nwaiwu is the latest promising defender from his homeland to rise in prominence. The 22-year-old spent his formative years in Nigeria and graduated from the youth division at Borussia Digitals Sporting Academy Limited. The youngster subsequently represented two Nigerian clubs before arriving in Europe in September 2024 by joining Wolfsberger AC.

However, Nwaiwu’s spell in Austria ended earlier this year, and he spent the second half of the 2025/26 season with Trabzonspor, making 21 appearances thus far while chipping in with three goals and one assist. Meanwhile, the Nigerian defender’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and a move to the Premier League may be on the cards.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Fulham’s interest in Chibuike Nwaiwu makes logical sense. While the Cottagers have a solid defensive unit, recent reports have linked a few players with a summer departure. They are worried about Jorge Cuenca’s future, in particular, with Benfica recently joining the race to sign him.

The more pressing concern is Issa Diop’s upcoming move to Ipswich Town, which will create a void in the central defensive unit. So, Fulham must pursue a centre-back, and they have set their sights on several candidates, including Mariano Troilo. However, Nwaiwu is also a viable target, with his physical profile making him a suitable option for the West London club.

At 22, Nwaiwu represents long-term value for Fulham. Meanwhile, personal terms are not understood to be a barrier, with Nwaiwu keen on a summer transfer. With the Cottagers ready to ramp up their efforts to sign the €30 million-rated centre-back, a summer transfer may be close.