Tottenham told to pay €80 million to sign Andreas Schjelderup, have advantage over Chelsea, Liverpool

Tottenham will have to fork out €80 million if to beat Chelsea and Liverpool in the race to sign Andreas Schjelderup.

Tottenham are targeting Andreas Schjelderup from Benfica this summer, with the Norwegian winger commanding an €80 million asking price, as reported by TEAMtalk. The 22-year-old has risen to become one of Tottenham’s priority attacking targets as Roberto De Zerbi continues reshaping his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Spurs are determined to strengthen the left side of their attack and believe Schjelderup has the pace, creativity and finishing ability needed to become a long-term solution in that position.

After impressing for Benfica during the 2025/26 season (17 G/A in 43 games), Schjelderup sustained that form at the FIFA World Cup, delivering several standout performances. He registered three assists during the tournament before scoring a stunning goal against England in the quarter-finals, further enhancing his reputation.

The North London club have already made initial contact with Benfica to explore the possibility of a transfer, although discussions remain at a very early stage. No official bid has been submitted, but the Portuguese giants have reportedly made their stance clear by valuing the versatile attacker at no less than €80 million.

The Norwegian winger is understood to have rejected Benfica’s attempts to tie him down to a new long-term deal and is believed to be open to testing himself in the Premier League.

Tottenham face competition for Schjelderup

Chelsea and Liverpool have both been credited with genuine interest in the Norway international in recent weeks. The Blues are looking at him as an upgrade on the exit-linked Alejandro Garnacho, while at the Merseyside club he could help them cope with Mohamed Salah’s departure.

However, Tottenham’s proactive approach could hand them an important advantage if they decide to accelerate negotiations before their rivals make concrete moves. The former Nordsjaelland star is capable of playing across the entire front line.

Spurs are searching for a long-term successor to club legend Son Heung-min, and Schjelderup is viewed as someone capable of filling that void over the coming years while immediately adding greater quality in the final third.

Meanwhile, Tottenham could also witness movement in the opposite direction before the transfer window closes. Interest in Richarlison has intensified in recent weeks, with multiple clubs now monitoring the Brazilian striker’s situation. The North London club’s opening moves suggest urgency, but closing a deal will depend on their willingness to fork out €80 million.