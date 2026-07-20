Liverpool compile plan to sign Daniel Svensson, face Arsenal battle

Liverpool will look to sign 24-year-old Swedish international Daniel Svensson from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund this summer.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Daniel Svensson is also the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are surprisingly eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 24-year-old Borussia Dortmund defender.

However, the Premier League champions may be behind Liverpool in the battle for his signature, with the Premier League club already working on a deal. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund will demand around €35-45 million; Caught Offside reports the final deal could reach €50 million due to competitive interest.

How has Daniel Svensson fared at Borussia Dortmund?

Daniel Svensson has established himself as one of the most promising left-backs in the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Dortmund from Nordsjaelland. The Black and Yellows initially signed the 24-year-old on loan in February 2025 before completing a permanent move in the subsequent summer transfer window.

The Swedish international has made 66 appearances for Borussia Dortmund thus far while chipping in with six goals and six assists. Meanwhile, Svensson’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, and an adventure in the Premier League may be on the cards.

Exploring Arsenal and Liverpool’s interest

Daniel Svensson has been on Arsenal’s wishlist for several years. The continued interest appears tactical rather than necessary, as Mikel Arteta has two established left-backs in Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori; Svensson would likely serve as a depth option rather than a starter.

As for Liverpool, Andrew Robertson has joined Tottenham Hotspur after leaving the Merseyside club as a free agent. While Kostas Tsimikas has returned to Anfield after his loan spell with AS Roma, his long-term future is uncertain. So, with Liverpool requiring a top-notch alternative to Milos Kerkez after the Hungarian defender’s underwhelming debut season, Svensson has emerged as a viable target.

Apart from Arsenal and Liverpool, AC Milan, Juventus, and Real Madrid are also keen on signing the Swedish full-back. Hence, the Caught Offside report suggests that the final fee may go up to €50 million if a bidding war sparks between his prospective suitors. However, Liverpool’s early groundwork may give them the edge.