Liverpool, Arsenal, Leeds United interested in Daniel Svensson

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Leeds United are all set to battle it out for the signature of Borussia Dortmund full-back Daniel Svensson.

According to a report from Fussballdaten, Liverpool are all set to battle Arsenal and Leeds United in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund defender Daniel Svensson. The Swedish full-back dreams of playing in the Premier League, and he could be on the move this summer if the German club’s demands are met.

Following an impressive rise at FC Nordsjaelland, Svensson made the move to Dortmund at the start of 2025. He had a positive impact, and the German club ended up making the move permanent in the summer for just €6.5 million.

The 24-year-old left-back has impressed one and all with how fast he has adapted to the physical and tactical demands of the Bundesliga. He has established himself as a key figure in the team in no time, and his impressive performances have placed him on the radar of quite a few top clubs.

Not only does he have a strong defensive base, but the Swedish international is great going forward. He is a modern-day full-back who can contribute on both ends, and he does love to cut inside play in between the spaces.

Premier League trio are after Svensson

He has been involved in 43 games this term and has even contributed towards six goals. His performances and his massive potential have resulted in interest from Liverpool, Arsenal, and Leeds United.

While he prefers playing as a left-back, he can feature as a wing-back as well as in central midfield when needed. His versatility one of the major reasons why Mikel Arteta is keen on his signature. The Gunners are closely monitoring him alongside Leeds.

The Yorkshire-based outfit are looking for an upgrade on the left flank, and Svensson could do wonders for them. However, it seems Liverpool are determined to win the race for his signature. The Reds consider him a top target to reinforce their backline and increase competition at left-back.

With Andrew Robertson leaving the club, Svensson could take his place in the team. His physicality and pressing make him a perfect fit for Slot’s system. While the player dreams of playing in the Premier League, the interested clubs will have to pay a premium to get him out of Dortmund.

Since his contract runs until 2029 and there is no release clause, the German club will have the upper hand in any negotiations. They do not consider him untouchable but will demand a substantial amount. They would open the door for €35 million, but only if the final fee rises to €40-45 million, including add-ons. The player seeks a net salary of €5-6 million, which shouldn’t be a problem for English clubs.