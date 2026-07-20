Atalanta prepared to cash in on Ederson amid Newcastle United links

Newcastle United are pursuing Atalanta midfielder Ederson, with the Serie A side reportedly willing to sanction his departure if the right offer arrives this summer.

The Brazilian has emerged as one of Newcastle’s leading midfield targets after Manchester United unexpectedly pulled out of a deal that had appeared to be close to completion. According to Football Insider, Atalanta remain open to selling the 27-year-old despite their desire to keep him at the club, provided a substantial bid is submitted.

Ederson has built a reputation as one of Serie A’s most complete midfielders since joining Atalanta from Salernitana in 2022. He breaks up opposition attacks, carries the ball through midfield, and contributes in possession—qualities that have attracted Premier League interest over the past year.

Manchester United had long been considered favourites for his signature, but concerns raised during the medical process reportedly led the Premier League club to abandon the move.

Football Insider reports that Atalanta would likely accept an offer similar to the one previously negotiated with United. The Red Devils instead shifted their attention to alternative midfield options, leaving Newcastle with a potential opportunity to enter the race.

Newcastle need quality midfielders

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is believed to be keen on strengthening the midfield before the new campaign, particularly with the club preparing to compete across multiple competitions. A player of Ederson’s profile would add energy, defensive stability and technical quality to the Magpies’ engine room. His physical presence and tactical intelligence could complement the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, while providing Howe with defensive mobility and pressing intensity during a demanding season.

According to Football Insider, the Italian club would still be prepared to cash in if a sizeable proposal arrives before the transfer window closes. Atalanta remain confident in Ederson’s fitness despite the issues that surfaced during Manchester United’s medical assessment.

Whether Newcastle accelerate their interest in the coming weeks will determine if Ederson finally moves to the Premier League. From Newcastle’s perspective, Ederson represents an experienced option who has consistently performed at a high level in Serie A and on the European stage.

With the Magpies still evaluating midfield reinforcements, the pursuit of Atalanta’s midfielder could prove decisive in shaping the club’s midfield depth this summer.