Ederson set for Atalanta stay amid Newcastle United links

Newcastle United are continuing to assess midfield reinforcements as Eddie Howe prepares for further changes at St. James’ Park.

Sandro Tonali’s departure has created a significant gap, while uncertainty surrounding Bruno Guimaraes has increased the need for additional quality and depth in central areas. The Magpies have already added highly rated Ajax youngster Sean Steur, but Howe is understood to want another established midfielder capable of making an immediate impact.

According to Football Insider, Ederson has emerged as one of Newcastle United’s preferred options, although the Brazil international is now increasingly expected to remain with Atalanta. The Serie A club have opened talks over a new long-term contract and are currently considered favourites to retain him.

The 27-year-old had appeared close to joining Manchester United before the proposed transfer collapsed last week. The Red Devils reportedly identified a concern with his knee during the medical process and decided not to complete the deal. Newcastle remain interested despite that development, but Atalanta are moving quickly to secure the midfielder’s future and prevent another club from taking advantage of the situation.

Atalanta are ready to welcome Ederson back

Atalanta are understood to be relaxed about the uncertainty surrounding Ederson. Although La Dea were surprised by Manchester United’s decision to withdraw, they are prepared to reintegrate the player and make him an important part of their plans for the coming season.

Contract negotiations are now progressing, and an agreement would likely end speculation over a summer departure. Ederson’s own position could still prove decisive, particularly if he expresses a desire to test himself in the Premier League, but the current expectation is that he will stay in Bergamo.

The Brazilian international has been a regular since joining Atalanta in 2022, developing into one of their most dependable midfielders through his physicality, defensive work and ability to carry possession forward.

Newcastle are considering alternative targets

Newcastle United may need to move quickly if they intend to prevent Ederson from signing a new deal. However, the club’s transfer activity is being shaped by UEFA’s financial restrictions after they agreed to a three-year settlement with European football’s governing body. That could limit their ability to compete aggressively for high-value targets and may force them to explore younger or more affordable alternatives.

Parma midfielder Mandela Keita is another name under consideration, with Newcastle reportedly opening discussions over a possible move. Keita would represent a different type of signing, but his profile may be more compatible with the club’s current financial position.

Also Read: Newcastle United’s Transfer Troubles: How a grand project has lost its way

Ederson would have been a strong replacement for Tonali, but Newcastle now appear to be fighting against time. Atalanta have every reason to protect one of their key players, and a new contract would leave the Magpies with little negotiating leverage. Manchester United’s medical concerns may also encourage caution. Unless Ederson actively pushes for a Premier League move, Newcastle are likely to have more success by advancing talks for alternative midfield targets.