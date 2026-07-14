Manchester United yet to cool Ederson move despite collapsed deal

Manchester United may yet return with a fresh bid to sign 27-year-old Brazilian international Ederson later this summer.

According to a report by Sky Sports, Ederson remains the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing another dynamic midfielder in the ongoing transfer window despite reaching agreements to land Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

The deal for the Atalanta midfielder collapsed earlier this week after medical tests indicated an issue with his knee. However, Ben Jacobs has shed light on the Serie A club’s stance, with La Dea insisting the player is “fully fit” despite concerns about his knee. However, both reports have suggested that Manchester United will not match the €45 million terms if they return with a bid in the coming weeks.

How has Ederson fared at Atalanta?

Ederson has become a household name since joining Atalanta from Salernitana in July 2022. The 27-year-old hit the ground running at the Bergamo-based club, and he has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A in the last four seasons; his exploits have also helped him break into his national side.

The Brazilian international has made over 150 appearances thus far for Atalanta while chipping in with 16 goals and six assists. However, the player’s long-term future is uncertain, as he has entered the final 12 months of his contract. The situation has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United.

Should Manchester United pursue Ederson again?

Ederson has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest earlier this summer made sense, as Casemiro has departed from Old Trafford as a free agent. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has been a liability since joining Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain two years ago; he is also a long-term absentee due to a knee injury he sustained at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, while the 27-year-old Atalanta midfielder has been a viable target for Manchester United, the issues with his medical forced Manchester United to expedite other deals. Andrey Santos has already joined the Red Devils, while Youri Tielemans is closing in on moving to Old Trafford.

Also Read: Andrey Santos is the right kind of midfielder for Manchester United

However, despite the two deals, Manchester United’s midfield revamp must continue by signing another midfielder. So, Ederson rightly remains on the Premier League club’s wishlist, though the reluctance to pay €45 million may prove a decisive obstacle if negotiations resume.