Arsenal are weighing up a move for Real Sociedad’s Jon Martin as Mikel Arteta seeks defensive reinforcement following William Saliba’s back injury.

The 20-year-old centre-back has emerged as one of the names on the club’s shortlist following concerns over Saliba’s fitness, with the French international facing an uncertain spell on the sidelines after aggravating a back problem during the World Cup.

According to reports from The Sun, the Gunners are assessing multiple candidates to reinforce the heart of their defence, and Martin has attracted attention for his performances in Spain. The youngster is regarded as one of Real Sociedad’s brightest defensive prospects and has already earned valuable first-team experience despite his age. Martin’s composure on the ball aligns with Arteta’s known preference for defenders capable of playing out from the back.

Arsenal’s recruitment team believe he has the attributes to develop into a long-term Premier League defender, making him an intriguing option during the summer transfer window.

A move, however, is unlikely to be straightforward. Real Sociedad have historically resisted pressure to sell their young prospects, and previous reports have suggested they would demand a substantial transfer fee before considering Martin’s departure.

Martin is not the only player on Arsenal’s radar

Arsenal would therefore need to decide whether to make a significant investment in a player who is still developing or pursue a more experienced alternative. Alongside Martin, experienced England international John Stones and Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa have also been linked with potential moves to the Emirates Stadium.

Whether Martin joins could turn on Saliba’s recovery timeline and the fee Real Sociedad demand for their young prospect.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for the 20-year-old defender, but the two clubs will have to find an agreement first. Arsenal have done well to nurture young players over the years, and they could help improve and fulfil his tremendous potential as well.

It remains to be seen whether they can sign the Plator for a reasonable price. It could prove to be a solid long-term investment.