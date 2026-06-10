Unai Emery pushing Aston Villa to sign Jon Martin, face Arsenal, Barcelona threat

Unai Emery is keen to bring Real Sociedad defender Jon Martin to Aston Villa this summer, with Arsenal and Barcelona also linked with the centre-back.

According to Fichajes, Aston Villa hold an interest in Real Sociedad defender Jon Martin, with Unai Emery reportedly pushing to bring the 20-year-old Spaniard to Birmingham this summer.

The Premier League side faces competition from Arsenal and Barcelona in the race for the La Liga centre-back, who has a €50 million release clause. While the North London club’s interest is perplexing due to Mikel Arteta’s stacked central defensive unit, Barcelona must sign a centre-back, as Andreas Christensen has struggled with persistent fitness issues.

Meanwhile, Emery is keen to reinforce Aston Villa’s defence ahead of next season, when the club will compete in the UEFA Champions League following their Europa League triumph and fourth-place Premier League finish.

Emery is eager to build a strong enough squad capable of competing in all competitions, with at least two quality players in every position. The backline is an area Emery wants to reinforce, especially in the central areas; a new centre-back is necessary, and perhaps two. Aston Villa have recently been linked with Elche defender David Affengruber, and Jon Martin is now also under consideration as a rival target.

Why are Aston Villa chasing Jon Martin?

In the case of Jon Martin, the player is also being monitored by Barcelona and Arsenal. The latter have a strong working relationship with Real Sociedad, although the Basque outfit have reportedly pointed suitors towards the €50 million release clause in his contract.

Aston Villa boss Emery could see the defender’s profile, like playing out from the back and comfortable in possession, as an archetypal fit for the Birmingham club’s build-from-back approach.

Aston Villa are eager to find a solution in the race for Jon Martin, with Emery reportedly pushing to get a deal in place for the young Spaniard. The Real Sociedad star had a fabulous season, playing 32 games across all competitions, including all seven matches of the club’s triumphant Copa del Rey campaign.

The Athletic named him in the 2025/26 La Liga Team of the Season for his excellent performances. At only 20, Martin represents a long-term investment at the €50 million price point, and Villa will hope to offer him a strong pathway into Premier League football.

Will Real Sociedad sell Jon Martin?

Real Sociedad are likely to keep demanding the reported €50 million release clause in his contract, which runs until 2031, giving them total power in negotiations. Aston Villa could force the issue by triggering that clause, at which point Sociedad would have no real say in the matter. La Real have shown no willingness to sell outside the release clause.