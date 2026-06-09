Aston Villa ready to submit offer for David Affengruber

David Affengruber is now seen as a key target for Aston Villa, as Unai Emery’s side ponders triggering a €20 million release clause.

David Affengruber is now seen as a key target for Aston Villa, as the club are set to submit an offer for the Austrian defender. According to Fichajes, Affengruber could be headed towards the Premier League if Aston Villa follow up on their interest. The Austrian has a reported €20 million release clause in his contract at Elche, and the Birmingham side would need to trigger it to avoid complications from competing clubs.

Affengruber has been a revelation in La Liga, with Elche taking a gamble on the defender after he was let go by Sturm Graz in 2024. The centre-back signed a three-year deal with the Spanish side and has been one of their best performers over the past two seasons.

He is now in the final year of his deal, and given the current inflated transfer market, signing him for €20 million would represent genuine value. Aston Villa are reportedly very interested in the defender, with the 25-year-old La Liga centre-back seen as a viable addition to Unai Emery’s squad.

Does Unai Emery want David Affengruber?

Emery is looking to add quality to his backline ahead of the summer, with the club set to return to the Champions League next season. With squad depth crucial, Aston Villa could look to add depth to the centre-back options.

Affengruber is seen as a viable target, particularly in the current transfer market climate. Triggering the release clause would allow Villa to take control of the situation, especially with the 25-year-old set to enter the final year of his deal.

Who else is interested in David Affengruber?

Aston Villa are not the only club monitoring Affengruber’s situation, with several other teams reportedly in the mix. Manchester United have been linked with a move, and with uncertainty surrounding Harry Maguire’s future, they could accelerate their interest in the Austrian.

Another report suggests that as many as five clubs, including Juventus, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, and Sevilla, are tracking the defender. As a result, the situation could become more competitive for Aston Villa, making the €20 million release clause a straightforward route to securing the Austrian centre-back.