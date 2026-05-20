Manchester United front-runners to sign David Affengruber

Manchester United are leading the race for a La Liga defender, with several top clubs also in contention ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are expected to sign a new right-sided centre-back, with a La Liga star emerging as a key target. According to Tutto Juve, Manchester United are currently the front-runners to sign Elche defender David Affengruber, with at least four other clubs also monitoring the Austrian centre-back.

Affengruber has made a strong impression in Spain since joining Elche in 2024 on a free transfer from Sturm Graz. The Austrian has established himself as a key player in La Liga, attracting attention from several elite clubs due to his consistent performances.

Manchester United have been tracking him since January and are now expected to intensify their pursuit as they continue to monitor his development. Affengruber remains under contract until 2027, with Elche reportedly demanding at least €30 million to sanction a sale.

Will David Affengruber join Manchester United?

There is a strong possibility that the Austrian defender could move to Manchester United, given their current status as front-runners in the race. However, competition remains fierce, with four other clubs involved, making it a five-way battle for the 25-year-old.

A move to the Premier League would represent a significant step in Affengruber’s career. Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and AC Milan are also interested in securing his signature, offering the defender multiple high-level options as he considers his future.

How much would David Affengruber cost?

David Affengruber is shaping up to be one of the more intriguing defensive targets of the upcoming transfer window. While Elche are holding out for €30 million, there is room for negotiation. Juventus, for instance, are reportedly only willing to offer around €20 million, leading to a gap in valuation.

With time left on his contract but increasing interest from top clubs, Manchester United could attempt to negotiate a lower fee. However, Elche may remain firm on their valuation, even though the player’s situation could eventually push them toward accepting a reduced offer. The Red Devils will now aim to take advantage of the latest situation by securing the Austrian centre-back’s services.