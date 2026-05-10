Manchester United in five-way battle to sign David Affengruber

Manchester United are in a five-way battle for David Affengruber, with a host of continental teams vying for the Austrian defender.

According to Fichajes, David Affengruber is set to ignite a massive battle for his signature ahead of the summer, as he could be ready to leave Elche. Manchester United are one of the clubs keen and part of a five-way battle for the Austrian defender, as a host of continental sides remain interested.

Elche took a chance on David Affengruber back in 2024 by signing him on a free transfer from Sturm Graz and handing him a three-year deal. As he nears the final year of that agreement, it might be time for the Spanish bottom-half side to cash in, with a perceived value of €20 million as per the report.

Affengruber has been instrumental in helping Elche keep their distance from the La Liga relegation battle, although they have yet to confirm their safety. Given the level of his performances, at least five top clubs are vying for his signature — two each from Spain and Italy, as well as Manchester United.

Manchester United have been interested in Affengruber since the end of December, and they are part of a five-way battle alongside Juventus, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, and Sevilla for the 25-year-old centre-back. The Red Devils are in the market for a new central defender and could make their play for the Elche star.

With a year left on his deal that expires in 2027, there is a good chance Elche will be forced to sell, especially if the 25-year-old centre-back indicates his willingness to try out a new challenge. Those five clubs could have a good enough opportunity to sign a promising defender nearing his peak form at a relatively modest price.

Manchester United the Favourites for David Affengruber?

Manchester United are in a prime position to become favourites for Affengruber, given the rise of the Premier League compared to other divisions. There is the element that he might be tempted to stay in Spain or try out Italy, but the lure of playing in England might be difficult to turn down — especially if it is Manchester United knocking on the door.

Moreover, there is the financial aspect of any move, as Manchester United might be in a position to offer him a better contract compared to the other suitors. For now, there is no clarity on how serious these teams are over their pursuit of the 25-year-old centre-back, but Affengruber’s performances suggest he may be ready to join a bigger club than Elche this summer.