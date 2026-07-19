Southampton demanding £35 million for Leo Scienza amid Aston Villa links

Aston Villa have been handed a clear message over the potential signing of Southampton winger Leo Scienza, with the EFL Championship club valuing the Brazilian attacker at £35 million this summer.

According to a report by Football Insider, Southampton are determined to keep hold of one of their standout performers and will only consider a sale if their valuation is met. The Saints are under no immediate pressure to cash in on Leo Scienza, with the 27-year-old tied down to a long-term contract until 2029 following his arrival from German side Heidenheim last year.

Aston Villa have been credited with an interest in the versatile forward for several months as Unai Emery continues to look for greater depth and creativity in wide attacking areas. The Midlands club are expected to strengthen their squad ahead of another demanding campaign, and Scienza has emerged as one of the players on their radar after an impressive season with Southampton.

The winger enjoyed an outstanding campaign despite Southampton falling short of their ultimate objective. His creativity and direct running made him one of the Championship’s most dangerous attackers, while his ability to operate on either flank has attracted attention from clubs across Europe.

Where will Scienza end up?

Reports have linked several Premier League and continental clubs with Scienza in recent months, meaning Southampton could find themselves at the centre of a competitive race if formal offers begin to arrive. Southampton’s £35 million asking price represents a significant increase on the fee they paid to bring Scienza to St. Mary’s, with the valuation already pricing Leeds United out of a deal.

His value has risen sharply after a productive campaign in which he contributed consistently with goals and assists while earning widespread praise for his performances. The Saints, who were mired in controversy after the Spygate incident last season, believe his importance to the squad, coupled with his long contract, places them in a strong negotiating position.

Villa must decide whether Scienza justifies the £35 million investment. Emery has shown a willingness to back players capable of fitting his tactical system, particularly those who can provide pace, creativity and versatility in the final third. Scienza demonstrates the pace, creativity, and versatility Emery values.

Comfortable taking on defenders, creating chances and drifting into central areas, his multi-positional threat and direct running have made him a priority target for a Villa side looking to add more competition in the wide positions. Southampton’s firm stance means Aston Villa would almost certainly need to submit a significant bid before negotiations could progress.